New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Delhi Government Announces New 'Delhi EV Forum' For Implementing The State's 'EV Policy'

OEMs, fleet operators, charging station energy operators, experts and various government agencies will be the members of the Delhi EV Forum and will provide the platform for conversations among all the stakeholders.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Delhi Government had notified its electric vehicle (EV) policy on August 7, 2020. expand View Photos
Delhi Government had notified its electric vehicle (EV) policy on August 7, 2020.

Highlights

  • Delhi Government notified its electric vehicle (EV) policy on August 7.
  • The first meeting of the EV Forum will be held virtually on December 18.
  • The forum is aiming at successful implementation of the Delhi EV Policy.

Delhi government has launched the 'Delhi EV Forum' which is aimed at bringing all the major stakeholders together for successful implementation of the Delhi EV policy. Dialogue & Development Commission will be hosting the Delhi EV Forum with support from RMI India. OEMs, fleet operators, charging station energy operators, experts and various government agencies will be the members of the Delhi EV Forum and will provide the platform for conversations among all the stakeholders. The Delhi Government had notified its electric vehicle (EV) policy on August 7, 2020.

Also Read: Delhi EV Policy 2020: Government Exempts Road Tax On Battery-Operated Vehicles

vapupv6o

Major OEMs have also been invited to take part in the Delhi EV Forum.

The state government is aiming at having an EV market share of 25 per cent across all new vehicle sales in Delhi by 2024. The policy has been drafted to lay out a comprehensive strategy to enable rapid transition to EVs in the national capital. It will be looking at five key aspects which are targeted financial incentives, non-financial incentives, enabling charging infrastructure, raising public awareness and building a green economy.

Also Read: Delhi's EV Policy Aims To Electrify 50% Two-Wheeler Fleet Of Delivery Companies By March 2023

Newsbeep
rjepjg4s

The policy has been drafted for all type of vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairperson, DDC, said "Realising the vision of CM Arvind Kejriwal's vision to make Delhi the EV capital of India requires participation of all stakeholders - OEMs, fleet operators, charging station energy operators, experts and various government agencies. Delhi EV Forum will provide the platform for much needed conversations among all the stakeholders. Since the launch of Delhi's EV policy, we have received enthusiastic response from several stakeholders - EV manufacturers, fleet operators keen to launch complete EV fleets in Delhi, charging station operators etc. Their concerns and suggestions are important and discussing them transparently at the Delhi EV Forum is the best way to chart a joint roadmap for the successful implementation of Delhi EV Policy. It also carries forth the legacy of how the Delhi EV policy was drafted after extensive consultations and discussions with all stakeholders in the EV ecosystem."

Also Read: Telangana EV Policy 2020: Government Announces 100% Exemption On Road Tax & Registration Fee On Electric Vehicles

siam electric vehicles 2047

A big focus will be on setting up the charging infrastructure.

0 Comments

The 'Delhi EV Forum' will provide a platform for continuous engagement with a broad set of stakeholders to implement the Delhi EV Policy through a series of quarterly meetings. Think-tanks, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Charging Infrastructure Providers, Fleet-aggregators and First and last-mile service providers among other mobility service providers and government agencies will be invited to participate in these workshops. The first meeting of the Delhi EV Forum will be held virtually on December 18, 2020 and will aim to meet the following broad objectives like understanding on-the-ground challenges towards deployment of EVs and charging infrastructure and identify potential solutions, providing clarity related to any concerns and questions regarding provisions of the policy and gaining commitments from the private sector players to help achieve the EV and charging infrastructure targets defined in the policy.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Hero MotoCorp Signs On 10 Harley-Davidson Dealerships
Hero MotoCorp Signs On 10 Harley-Davidson Dealerships
Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BEST In Mumbai
Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BEST In Mumbai
Alibaba-backed AutoX Is The First To Deploy Driveless RoboTaxis In Asia
Alibaba-backed AutoX Is The First To Deploy Driveless RoboTaxis In Asia
Honda H'Ness CB350 Scrambler Rumoured To Be Under Consideration
Honda H'Ness CB350 Scrambler Rumoured To Be Under Consideration
Daimler Commits $85 Billion Towards Accelerating Electrification Of Mercedes-Benz 
Daimler Commits $85 Billion Towards Accelerating Electrification Of Mercedes-Benz 
Made-In-India Renault Kwid For South Africa Scores 2 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Made-In-India Renault Kwid For South Africa Scores 2 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Lamborghini Celebrates 30 Years Of The Diablo
Lamborghini Celebrates 30 Years Of The Diablo
Delhi Government Announces New 'Delhi EV Forum' For Implementing The State's 'EV Policy'
Delhi Government Announces New 'Delhi EV Forum' For Implementing The State's 'EV Policy'
LG Chem, SK Innovation Spar Over EV Recalls In Trade Dispute
LG Chem, SK Innovation Spar Over EV Recalls In Trade Dispute
Alibaba-backed AutoX Is The First To Deploy Driveless RoboTaxis In Asia
Alibaba-backed AutoX Is The First To Deploy Driveless RoboTaxis In Asia
Hero MotoCorp Signs On 10 Harley-Davidson Dealerships
Hero MotoCorp Signs On 10 Harley-Davidson Dealerships
Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport In Mumbai
Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport In Mumbai
Daimler Commits $85 Billion Towards Accelerating Electrification Of Mercedes-Benz 
Daimler Commits $85 Billion Towards Accelerating Electrification Of Mercedes-Benz 
Honda H'Ness CB350 Scrambler Rumoured To Be Under Consideration
Honda H'Ness CB350 Scrambler Rumoured To Be Under Consideration
MotoGP: Marc Marquez Undergoes Third Surgery For Right Arm Injury
MotoGP: Marc Marquez Undergoes Third Surgery For Right Arm Injury
Made-In-India Renault Kwid For South Africa Scores 2 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Made-In-India Renault Kwid For South Africa Scores 2 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
2021 Jaguar I-Pace Design Revealed In Patent Images
2021 Jaguar I-Pace Design Revealed In Patent Images
John Cooper Works Electric MINI In The Works Says BMW
John Cooper Works Electric MINI In The Works Says BMW
Honda Patents Reveal Mind-Reading Motorcycle Tech
Honda Patents Reveal Mind-Reading Motorcycle Tech
Lamborghini Celebrates 30 Years Of The Diablo
Lamborghini Celebrates 30 Years Of The Diablo
F1: Ferrari Keen On Getting Carlos Sainz Jr. Test After Alonso Got Approval From FIA
F1: Ferrari Keen On Getting Carlos Sainz Jr. Test After Alonso Got Approval From FIA
Over 450 Hyundai Kona Electric SUVs To Be Recalled In India Over Faulty Battery System
Over 450 Hyundai Kona Electric SUVs To Be Recalled In India Over Faulty Battery System
Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport In Mumbai
Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport In Mumbai
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Norton Atlas 650 Confirmed For 2021; Bookings Open
Norton Atlas 650 Confirmed For 2021; Bookings Open
2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition Unveiled In The US
2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition Unveiled In The US
Bajaj Considers Transfer Of Stake In KTM To Austrian Parent Company
Bajaj Considers Transfer Of Stake In KTM To Austrian Parent Company

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport In Mumbai
Tata Motors Delivers 26 Low Floor AC Electric Buses To BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport In Mumbai
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford Ecosport: Price Comparison
Norton Atlas 650 Confirmed For 2021; Bookings Open
Norton Atlas 650 Confirmed For 2021; Bookings Open
2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition Unveiled In The US
2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition Unveiled In The US
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities