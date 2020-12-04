Delhi Government Announces New 'Delhi EV Forum' For Implementing The State's 'EV Policy'

Delhi government has launched the 'Delhi EV Forum' which is aimed at bringing all the major stakeholders together for successful implementation of the Delhi EV policy. Dialogue & Development Commission will be hosting the Delhi EV Forum with support from RMI India. OEMs, fleet operators, charging station energy operators, experts and various government agencies will be the members of the Delhi EV Forum and will provide the platform for conversations among all the stakeholders. The Delhi Government had notified its electric vehicle (EV) policy on August 7, 2020.

Major OEMs have also been invited to take part in the Delhi EV Forum.

The state government is aiming at having an EV market share of 25 per cent across all new vehicle sales in Delhi by 2024. The policy has been drafted to lay out a comprehensive strategy to enable rapid transition to EVs in the national capital. It will be looking at five key aspects which are targeted financial incentives, non-financial incentives, enabling charging infrastructure, raising public awareness and building a green economy.

The policy has been drafted for all type of vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairperson, DDC, said "Realising the vision of CM Arvind Kejriwal's vision to make Delhi the EV capital of India requires participation of all stakeholders - OEMs, fleet operators, charging station energy operators, experts and various government agencies. Delhi EV Forum will provide the platform for much needed conversations among all the stakeholders. Since the launch of Delhi's EV policy, we have received enthusiastic response from several stakeholders - EV manufacturers, fleet operators keen to launch complete EV fleets in Delhi, charging station operators etc. Their concerns and suggestions are important and discussing them transparently at the Delhi EV Forum is the best way to chart a joint roadmap for the successful implementation of Delhi EV Policy. It also carries forth the legacy of how the Delhi EV policy was drafted after extensive consultations and discussions with all stakeholders in the EV ecosystem."

A big focus will be on setting up the charging infrastructure.

The 'Delhi EV Forum' will provide a platform for continuous engagement with a broad set of stakeholders to implement the Delhi EV Policy through a series of quarterly meetings. Think-tanks, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Charging Infrastructure Providers, Fleet-aggregators and First and last-mile service providers among other mobility service providers and government agencies will be invited to participate in these workshops. The first meeting of the Delhi EV Forum will be held virtually on December 18, 2020 and will aim to meet the following broad objectives like understanding on-the-ground challenges towards deployment of EVs and charging infrastructure and identify potential solutions, providing clarity related to any concerns and questions regarding provisions of the policy and gaining commitments from the private sector players to help achieve the EV and charging infrastructure targets defined in the policy.

