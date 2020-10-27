DJI & Mercedes EQ Formula E Team Partner For Innovative Race Content 

DJI and Mercedes have collaborated together for the Mercedes Formula E project in which the latter will leverage DJI's industry-leading drone and gimbal technology to create innovative content from the Formula E races. DJI will supply the Mercedes team with civilian drones and aerial imaging gear and will become the official team supplier for the Mercedes EQ Formula E team.

The silver arrows are a big player in Formula E as well.

"We are continually looking at innovative ways to bring our fans closer to the team. In our conversations with DJI, we soon discovered that we share the same values as technology companies, both pushing the boundaries of what is technically feasible," said Ian James Team Principal of the Mercedes EQ team. "DJI is constantly striving to develop new ideas for their technologies in order to extend the boundaries of what is technically feasible. That's exactly what we do in Formula E. The series has become a pioneer of technological innovation, sustainability and electric mobility. We're looking forward to working with DJI and to be able to deploy their advanced technologies and creative expertise in the Formula E environment," he added.

Increasingly, the focus is shifting towards Formula E

Adding to the partnership Basile David, the head of partnerships at DJI said, "DJI is excited to work with the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team and to be a part of one of the world's leading motorsports series. The shared values of the two brands - driving change and progress through innovation and the pursuit for excellence through collaboration - will enable us to take creative storytelling to new heights. The footage captured from DJI's drone and handheld camera technology will enable a new and immersive viewing experience for fans of the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team as well as motorsports enthusiasts around the world."

The Mercedes EQ team had already been using DJI's products since the Mexico City E-Prix which included the DJI action camera. In fact, the Mercedes team used the multiple modes of the Action Camera to provide smooth shake free 4k footage in some of the most challenging technical environments. With this partnership, more DJI products will be integrated into the Mercedes workflow and likely a lot of the leanings working with the Formula E team will flow into future DJI products.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.