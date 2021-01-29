Documentary on Formula 1 Legend Michael Schumacher Delayed 

Schumacher retired from F1 in 2012. And it was in 2013, that he had a life altering ski accident

There is a documentary on Ayrton Senna, there is one now on Juan Manuel Fangio, but till date, there is no documentary on Michael Schumacher. Well, one has been in the works for a while — it has been in post-production since May 2019 and was originally scheduled fo the release in December 2019, but its release was delayed till the end of 2020 as it awaited approval from the Schumacher family. Now, it has been delayed further, even though approval from the Schumacher family has been achieved, because of the COVID19 pandemic.

Chances are we will see Mick Schumacher in F1 before this documentary comes out

“The film is finished,” said director and producer Vanessa Nocker, quoted by Express.de. “Corona has made the situation very difficult. In this respect, we cannot give a precise time at the moment and ask for a little patience,” she added.

This is the first movie which will feature interviews from Michael Schumacher's wife Corinna, son Mick and daughter Gina-Marie and father Rolf.

B14 Film, the company which has made this movie, gives an in-depth description. “The film will portray Michael's incomparable career, but also show the many facets of a complex man. The merciless and daring Formula 1 driver, the ambitious athlete, the accomplished mechanic with a unique technical flair, the reliable team player and loving family man,” is the description that's provided by B14 Film.

