New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Documentary on Formula 1 Legend Michael Schumacher Delayed 

This is the first movie which will feature interviews from Michael Schumacher's wife Corinna, son Mick and daughter Gina-Marie and father Rolf.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Schumacher retired from F1 in 2012. And it was in 2013, that he had a life altering ski accident expand View Photos
Schumacher retired from F1 in 2012. And it was in 2013, that he had a life altering ski accident

Highlights

  • Michael Schumacher was the first driver to win 7 world titles
  • His legendary stint with Ferrari is often lauded
  • Since his head injury in 2013, he hasn't been seen in public

There is a documentary on Ayrton Senna, there is one now on Juan Manuel Fangio, but till date, there is no documentary on Michael Schumacher. Well, one has been in the works for a while — it has been in post-production since May 2019 and was originally scheduled fo the release in December 2019, but its release was delayed till the end of 2020 as it awaited approval from the Schumacher family. Now, it has been delayed further, even though approval from the Schumacher family has been achieved, because of the COVID19 pandemic. 

dfk61srg

Chances are we will see Mick Schumacher in F1 before this documentary comes out 

“The film is finished,” said director and producer Vanessa Nocker, quoted by Express.de. “Corona has made the situation very difficult. In this respect, we cannot give a precise time at the moment and ask for a little patience,” she added. 

This is the first movie which will feature interviews from Michael Schumacher's wife Corinna, son Mick and daughter Gina-Marie and father Rolf. 

0 Comments

B14 Film, the company which has made this movie, gives an in-depth description. “The film will portray Michael's incomparable career, but also show the many facets of a complex man. The merciless and daring Formula 1 driver, the ambitious athlete, the accomplished mechanic with a unique technical flair, the reliable team player and loving family man,” is the description that's provided by B14 Film. 

Newsbeep

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

Gib 300x600
x
Renault Kiger: All You Need To Know
Renault Kiger: All You Need To Know
TVS Motor Company Registers Highest Ever Revenue Of Rs. 5,404 Crore In Q3 2020-21
TVS Motor Company Registers Highest Ever Revenue Of Rs. 5,404 Crore In Q3 2020-21
Citroen C5 Aircross Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch
Citroen C5 Aircross Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch
2021 Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
2021 Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities