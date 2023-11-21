Ducati Monster Now Priced At Rs 10.99 Lakh After Discount; Offer Valid Till November 30
- The Ducati Monster is now priced at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
- The brand started offering the discount after its victory at the 2023 World Superbike Championship.
- Powered by a 937 cc liquid-cooled engine.
Ducati India is currently offering its middleweight naked motorcycle at a reduced price tag of Rs 10.99 lakh, which is Rs 1.97 lakh less than its original cost of Rs 12.95 lakh. (All prices, ex-showroom). The discount is being offered to celebrate Ducati’s victory at the 2023 World Superbike Championship and is only available for a limited amount of time, till November 30.
The Monster gets three riding modes- Sport, Touring and Urban
On the feature front, the motorcycle is equipped with a 4.3-inch full colour TFT console. The Monster is also offered with cornering ABS, power launch, traction control and wheelie control along with ride-by-wire. In terms of cycle parts, the new Monster is suspended by a 43 mm upside down fork with 130 mm travel and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm twin disc setup at the front and a single 245 mm disc at the rear.
The Ducati Monster is powered by a 937 cc liquid-cooled engine that produces a peak power output of 110 bhp at 9,250 rpm along with peak torque output of 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and Ducati offers a bi-directional quick-shifter as standard fitment. The naked sports-bike gets three riding modes- Sport, Touring and Urban.
