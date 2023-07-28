2024 Ducati Monster 30th Anniversary Edition Unveiled

The Ducati Monster 30th Anniversary model will arrive as one of the 2024 model range in limited numbers. The Ducati Monster 30° Anniversario, as it’s called, will be a limited, numbered edition introduced to celebrate the first thirty years of the most iconic naked. Only 500 units of the 30th anniversary edition Ducati Monster will be made and will feature a personalised plaque bearing the unique serial number, as well as special Tricolore livery.

Also Read: Ducati Monster SP Launched At Rs. 15.95 Lakh

The Ducati Monster 30th Anniversary Edition comes with cosmetic updates, including dedicated livery, gold-finished alloys and a Termignoni exhaust.

Gold-finished forged aluminium wheels, Ohlins suspension, Termignoni silencer, carbon fibre mudguards and a special embroidered seat will make the 30th Anniversary Monster stand out. According to Ducati, the bike is also said to have reduced weight by 4 kg, with a kerb weight of 184 kg. The standard Monster has a kerb weight of 188 kg. The embroidered seat is different and the seat height increased to 840 mm (compared to 820 mm on the standard model).

Also Read: DRE Racetrack Academy Review

The forged rims reduce weight by 1.86 kg, Brembo Stylema calipers 0.4 kg lighter, and aluminium flanges for the front disc brakes 0.5 kg lighter.

The Monster Anniversario also gets Brembo Stylema monobloc, four-piston calipers, and Pirelli Diablo Rosso TV tyres on the 17-inch gold-finished alloys. Other chassis parts are the same as the Monster SP, so it gets 43 mm Ohlins NIX forks and Ohlins monoshock and steering damper.

Suspension travel is also slightly more than the standard Ducati Monster. The engine remains the same, with the 937 cc, Testastretta 11-degree, v-twin putting out the same 109 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 93 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.

Also Read: Ducati Monster Review

Only 500 units of the Ducati Monster 30th Anniversary Model will be offered on sale worldwide.

The rest of the electronic suite will remain, which includes riding modes, cornering ABS, wheelie control, traction control, and standard quickshifter. A dedicated bike cover will also be offered, as well as a certificate of authenticity for this limited edition Monster.

The Ducati Monster Anniversary Edition will be offered on sale in India only on order, and on case to case basis.

The Ducati Monster Anniversary Edition is expected to be expensive if it’s offered on sale in India, even more expensive than the Monster SP, which is available at Rs. 15.95 lakh (Ex-showroom). As of now, chances of the 30th Anniversary Ducati Monster coming to India are slim, and it will only be on order on case to case basis.

Also Read: Ducati SuperSport 950S Review

A dedicated tricolore livery will be used in the anniversary edition model of the Ducati Monster.

Also Read: A Look At the Ducati Monster Over The Years

The original Ducati Monster was first launched in 1993, when one of Ducati’s L-twin engines was used in a new frame with a flat handlebar and was rolled out of the Borgo Panigale factory. The modern streetfighter design, as we know it today, owes its origins to the Ducati Monster.

The Monster went on to become the single largest selling Ducati and continued to lead the naked bike segment. In 2023, the iconic Ducati Monster completes 30 years, and the anniversary model is a tribute to one of Ducati’s most-loved models over the years.