Ducati Panigale Superleggera V4J Gets Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Livery

The Ducati Superleggera V4 is already a limited-edition bike, with the homologation-special superbike limited to just 500 units. Now, the Ducati dealership in Newport Beach, California, has created and showcased an even rarer, more special Ducati Superleggera V4. To make this unique Superleggera V4 stand out as even more unique, the bike's striking blue livery is inspired from the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, a car which is one of the most highly sought-after models in the Italian supercar brand's line-up. The Lamborghini x Ducati Panigale Superleggera V4 was the last out of the 500 to be produced and it was showcased at a private unveiling.

With a unique colour combination of blue, black and yellow, the Superleggera V4J definitely stands out.

The one-off machine has been called the Superleggera V4J, a nod to the Aventador SVJ name, with the J denoting 'Jota' used to denote track-oriented performance. With a unique colour combination of blue, black and yellow, the Superleggera V4J definitely stands out, although blue isn't a colour you will usually identify a Ducati with. There are no mechanical changes or updates to the standard Superleggera V4, which already comes with all-carbon bodywork.

When fitted with the optional Akrapovic track-only exhaust, the 998 cc V4 engine produces 234 bhp of maximum power. The Superleggera V4 is produced by Ducati in a limited run of just 500 units, and is based on the Ducati Panigale V4, but the carbon fibre rolling chassis alone accounts for 6.7 kg weight. Going with the name, the 'super light' V4 weighs 154 kg dry and loses two more kg to 152 kg when the Akrapovic exhaust is installed. With those numbers, the Superleggera V4 has the best power-to-weight ratio from any production street bike ever built.