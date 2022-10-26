Eco-Activists Storm Paris Motor Show And Vandalise Supercars Including A $180,000 Ferrari

Members of the global environmental activist group, Extinction Rebellion, vandalised a bunch of the supercars at the recently concluded Paris Motor Show 2022. The eco-activists were reportedly protesting to put an end to advertising individual ownership of private vehicles and instead to improve public transportation. In addition to holding up banners and chanting slogans, four out of the near dozen protesters glued their hands to a few supercars and smeared black paint on their bonnets. The cars vandalised by the eco-activists also included a Ferrari Testarossa worth $180,000.

The rest of the eco-activist were shouting slogans and holding banners over the cars which said “Mondial del - Auto - Destruction” which essentially translates to Global/World of Self-Destruction. The members of the environmental activist group were protesting the idea of promoting individual ownership of private vehicles and called for improvements in public transport. The protestors said that promoting personal vehicles as the 'transport of the future' is "absurd", considering the current fuel and electricity prices. Extinction Rebellion said 11 people were arrested after the minutes-long climate stunt in Paris.

Extinction Rebellion is known for using nonviolent civil disobedience to compel government action to avoid tipping points in the climate system, biodiversity loss, and the risk of social and ecological collapse. However, they are also widely condemned for the huge disruption their indiscriminate stunts cause to ordinary members of the public.

Also, this is not the first time something like this has happened. Recently, another group of eco-activists, from a group called ‘Scientist Rebel’, glued themselves to the floor of a Volkswagen dealership in Wolfsburg, Germany. The activists staged the bold sit-in hoping to encourage the government and big firms to decarbonise the German transport sector. However, they were left disgruntled when the showroom staff refused to offer them a container to relieve themselves. Moreover, the team also locked the doors, switched off the lights and dialled down the heating at the end of the working day. Later, the activists complained that they couldn't use the toilet or get food after the staff went home.

