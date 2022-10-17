Paris Motor Show 2022: First Fully Electric Jeep, Avenger Electric SUV Debuts With 400 Km Range

American auto giant Jeep has finally pulled the wraps off its first-ever fully electric offering, the Avenger electric SUV. The new Jeep Avenger is the first of the many new electric launches planned by the automaker and promises the same off-road capability as its petrol-powered siblings. The carmaker has also revealed the technical specifications of the Avenger which uses a single motor with 115 kW (154 bhp) and 260 Nm of peak torque. The company claims a range of 400 km (WLTP Cycle) on a single charge, which can be extended to 550 km with only city use.

The Jeep Avenger will hit the European market by early 2023 with pre-bookings open for the First Edition

"The new Jeep Avenger represents a key milestone for the brand as it is the first of a portfolio of all-new Jeep BEVs to be introduced in Europe," said Christian Meunier - Jeep brand CEO. "It offers Jeep brand capability that is rightsized for the European market and at the Paris Motor Show, we are showcasing why it is a great all-electric Jeep brand alternative to current players in the B-SUV segment," he added further.

The Jeep Avenger uses a 54 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that has been developed in-house by parent company Stellantis. The charging time is rather quick with 20 to 80 per cent of juice coming in just 24 minutes using a 100 kW fast charger. Jeep says about three minutes of fast charging will be enough for 30 km. An 11 kW Mode three cable wall box charger will charge the vehicle from 0-100 per cent in 5.5 hours. Stellantis says the in-house developed battery has been tested for over two million kilometres and is placed below the front and rear seats and the central tunnel.

The FWD Avenger gets off-road capability with Selec-Terrain along with a host of other driver aids

The 2023 Avenger is positioned as a compact SUV and is positioned under Renegade in the company's B-SUV segment lineup. The model measures 4080 mm in length, 10 mm longer than Renegade, and comes with shorter front and rear overhangs that help enhance its proportions. The ground clearance is a generous 200 mm and in true Jeep fashion, the approach and breakover angles measure 20 degrees while the departure angle is 32 degrees.

The new Jeep Avenger's dashboard design is inspired by the Wrangler to give it more function. The feature list includes ambient lighting, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a wide-open storage shell in the lower section of the dashboard. The model also gets electronically-adjustable premium seats with leather inserts. The model will come with massage seats and a sunroof at a later date. The boot capacity stands at 380 litres with 34 litres of front storage available.

The 2023 Jeep Avenger will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Tychy Poland

The all-electric Avenger is also Jeep's first front-wheel-drive-based vehicle to get Select-Terrain and Hill Descent Control. There are six selectable driving modes - Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow, Mud and Sand. A dual-motor, the all-wheel-drive version will be available at a later date as well.

The new Jeep Avenger will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Tychy, Poland and will start arriving in showrooms early next year in Europe. Pre-bookings are now open for the first edition of the electric offering. It's unclear at the moment if the Jeep Avenger will make its way to the Indian market. However, Stellantis is bullish about the Jeep brand in India and it could bring the model under its 4xe electric product strategy in the future.