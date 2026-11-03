EICMA 2026: Hero XPulse 450 Unveiled In Production Form

Hero MotoCorp has finally unveiled the production version of the bigger variant of its popular adventure motorcycle – the XPulse. The new XPulse 450, as it’s called, is the most powerful motorcycle in Hero MotoCorp’s line-up and is powered by a 421 cc, four-valve, liquid-cooled DOHC engine which puts out 46 bhp at 9,100 rpm and 38 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

Also Read: Hero XPulse 150 Showcased At EICMA 2026

The XPulse 450 features fully adjustable suspension, with a KYB 43 mm USD fork with 225 mm front suspension travel and 22-step compression and rebound damping adjustment. Going with its off-road oriented personality, the XPulse 450 comes kitted out with a 21-inch front wheel and now appears to be cross-spoke wheels with tubeless tyres.

According to Hero, the new XPulse 450's development was carried out with direct inputs from Hero MotoSports Team Rally. Extending the XPulse family, the new XPulse 450 will offer more performance from its bigger engine, as well as proper off-road capability.

The Hero XPulse 450 comes with a new TFT display which will come with category-first Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. More details on features are awaited.

Hero XPulse 450 Highlights

421 cc, 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine

46 bhp @ 9,100 rpm; 38 Nm @ 7,500 rpm

43 mm KYB fully-adjustable USD fork; 225 mm travel

TFT display with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

4 Ride Modes with separate engine maps

Traction Control

Cross-spoke tubeless wheels

Also new are four ride modes in all - Rain, Road, Trail and Off-Road as well as traction control. From the looks of the display, throttle maps will be different in all ride modes, and traction control intervention can also be chosen by the rider depending on degree of intervention.

The Hero XPulse 450 will be launched in both India and global markets. Once launched, it will go compete against the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, as well as the KTM 390 Adventure, although we expect the XPulse 450 to be priced competitively. India launch timeline is expected to be sometime in the first quarter of 2027.

Hero XPulse 450 Key Specifications

Engine Displacement 421 cc Engine Type Single-Cylinder, 4-Valve, Liquid-cooled Max Power 46 bhp @ 9,100 rpm Peak Torque 38 Nm @ 7,500 rpm Transmission 6-Speed Clutch Assist & Slipper Front Suspension 43 mm KYB USD with 225 mm travel Rear Suspension Monoshock Wheels 21-inch front, 17-inch rear Wheel Type Cross-spoke Tubeless New TFT Display Android Auto & Apple CarPlay integration

Hero XPulse 450 EICMA 2026 Image Gallery