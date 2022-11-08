EKA Mobility Partners With EVR Motors To Source Electric Motors For Its E-Buses

Electric vehicle manufacturer, EKA Mobility, has entered a partnership with Israel’s EVR Motors to source small and lightweight electric motors for its e-buses and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in India. As part of the collaboration, EVR will design and develop electric motors for EKA, based on the former’s proprietary Trapezoidal Stator - RFPM topology, while the latter will manufacture these electric motors and integrate them into the EVs it sells in India. EVR will support the setup of EKA’s assembly line.

Speaking on the collaboration, Dr Sudhir Mehta, Chairman, EKA & Pinnacle Industries Limited, highlighted, “Our partnership with EVR Motors solidifies our commitment to creating a new community in global CV electric mobility equipped with powerful technology for mass adoption. We are confident that EVR’s breakthrough technology will push us further to achieve our vision to make EVs more viable, efficient, reliable, and efficient.”

Compared to standard motors, EVR Motors’ patented motor topology - the Trapezoidal Stator Radial Flux Permanent Magnet (TS-RFPM) motors are 30-50 per cent lighter and smaller, cost significantly cost less, and can be tailored to user requirements. EVR's first motors were designed for 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers and are suited for a wide range of additional applications. EVR is now developing a variety of motors for multiple mobility applications. These include Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicles (MHEVs), hybrid vehicles (HEVs), and full Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

Commenting on the partnership, Opher Doron, CEO of EVR Motors, said, “The new commercial agreement with EKA Mobility in India is a result of EVR’s growing offering of electric motors from two and three-wheelers, through hybrid motors to commercial and passenger vehicles. We are proud that EKA Mobility, a fast-paced, innovative vehicle manufacturer, has chosen our advanced, lightweight motors to power their vehicles.”

EKA Mobility recently introduced its 9-meter electric bus, which was completely designed and manufactured in India, and it has received the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) certification from ARAI. The first batch of electric buses will be soon deployed on roads. The company also plans to launch a range of light commercial vehicles, which EKA claims, will offer a 50 per cent reduction in the total cost of ownership.