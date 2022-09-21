  • Home
EKA Mobility Partners With goEgoNetwork For Setting Up EV Charging Stations

According to the MoU, goEgoNetwork will now be the official electric charging solution provider for EKA's 9-meter buses.
authorBy Shubham Parashar
1 mins read
21-Sep-22 04:16 PM IST
EKA Mobility, a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with goEgoNetwork to develop a well-connected EV charging infrastructure and advanced charging stations for public transports. According to the MoU, goEgoNetwork will now be the official electric charging solution provider for EKA's 9-meter buses. It will set up ARAI & OCPP certified stations of 30kW, 60kW, and 120kW for its customers across the country.

Speaking on the collaboration, Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Chairman, EKA & Pinnacle Industries Limited, highlighted, "With EKA, we've been striving to set up a robust, efficient & reliable EV ecosystem to achieve India's aspirational net-zero emissions goal. Our collaboration with goEgoNetwork, one of India's leading charging infrastructure providers, ensures a fast-charging network for institutional customers of our 9-meter e-buses across the nation. We look forward to bringing sustainable, profitable, and efficient EV solutions to accelerate the mass adoption of new-energy vehicles in India, and we are elated to have joined hands with goEgoNetwork to ensure the fast charging of our 9-meter e-buses. We firmly believe that building a more accessible electric vehicle charging infrastructure will drive the rapid transformation of electrifying public transportation in our country and achieve net-zero emissions goals."

EKA's electric bus is indigenously developed and completely designed & manufactured in India. It recently received the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) certification from ARAI, and the first batch will be soon deployed on roads. With a capacity to seat 31 passengers along with a driver, EKA's electric bus offers a 200-kilometer range on a single charge.

