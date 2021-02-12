Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Likely Make An Electric Van With Solar Roof 

The surge in the value of Tesla has made him the richest man on the planet

Elon Musk made an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast yet again where he revealed information about the incoming Tesla Roadster. But even apart from this, the world's richest man, suggested that Tesla would likely make an electric van which would have a solar-powered deployable roof.

For years, Musk has said that he would make a van when the battery cell supply would allow it but this time around he gave more detail about what could be a Tesla electric van.

Soon in 2021, the cybertruck will become the largest passenger vehicle that Tesla makes

"A van, because you have a big flat area, that's actually where solar starts making a little more sense," he said in the podcast. "You can also have a roof with solar and then when it is stationary and it goes out from the sides to provide shade. Now with triple the area and a big flat surface, you can start having enough solar to get something like 30 miles of range per day," he explained.

Musk confirmed that the best way to drive the use of solar energy would be to have a solar panel on the rooftop of your house and charge your electric vehicles at home, but also liked the idea of a deployable solar roof on big vehicles like vans.

"I think that would be great. Like a van that even if the apocalypse happens, you can still drive it around," Musk quipped.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.