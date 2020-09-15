Elon Musk Says That Tesla Cars Will Get Software To Manage 12V Batteries 

Elon Musk in his typical style has revealed on Twitter that his company is working on software that will make battery management better for the 12V batteries that are on its cars. “Couldn't agree more — major software improvements are already in place to extend its life & more coming,” he replied to a tweet which asked for a warning sign when the 12V battery was going to die. Originally, Twitter user, TeslaVibes tweeted to the eccentric billionaire, “We need a warning if the 12 V battery is going to die. This needs to be implemented into a future update. @elonmusk.”

Tesla's cars use 12V batteries that we use almost everyday

Next week at its upcoming “Battery Day” event Tesla is expected to be announcing a raft of “exciting updates” which the billionaire has already teased on Twitter. At this event, Musk is expected to announce that his company has secured battery cell supply for the upcoming ramp-up in production of Tesla cars.

Tesla's gigafactory is massive

Tesla for the longest time was procuring batteries from Panasonic but off late has been working on its own technology which has been codenamed Roadrunner. The in-house battery manufacturing systems are said to make batteries cheaper for the company. Tesla is has already made an investment in a battery facility near its Fremont facility.

Tesla is widely known for its vertical integration as it has even dumped Nvidia self driving chips for its own FSD chips which it unveiled a year ago. That being said, Nvidia's acquisition of ARM again puts Nvidia's core technology in Tesla's backyard as the FSD is also based on ARM architecture.

