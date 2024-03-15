Login
European Parliament Approves Revised Euro 7 Emissions Regulations

The amended regulations also include the introduction of an Environmental Vehicle Passport, aimed at providing detailed information on a vehicle's environmental performance
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 15, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Euro 7 emissions regulations have been revised.
  • The regulations will take effect in 2030.
  • The weakened Euro 7 standards still require final approval from EU countries.

The European Parliament has approved the amended Euro 7 emissions regulations, marking a shift from the initially proposed stringent standards. This decision comes following protests from car manufacturers and certain European countries.

 

The Euro 7 regulations have been scaled back considerably. The revised standards, which are slated to take effect in 2030, five years later than initially proposed, will maintain the current Euro 6 emissions limits for passenger vehicles and vans. Additionally, the test procedures for these categories of vehicles will remain unchanged.

 

However, the amended regulations will introduce stricter pollution caps for buses and trucks. Furthermore, new standards will be enforced to limit particle emissions from brakes and tyres of passenger and light commercial vehicles, along with minimum performance requirements for battery durability in electric and hybrid cars.

 

The weakened Euro 7 standards still require final approval from EU countries before they are enacted into law. However, given that they address the concerns raised by key opponents of earlier proposals, their approval is anticipated to be a mere formality.

 

The amended regulations also include the introduction of an Environmental Vehicle Passport, aimed at providing detailed information on a vehicle's environmental performance at the time of registration. This initiative aligns with the European Parliament's goal of striking a balance between environmental objectives and the interests of manufacturers.

 

Alexandr Vondra, a member of the European Parliament, emphasized the importance of achieving this balance, stating, "We have successfully struck a balance between environmental goals and the vital interests of manufacturers."

 

# euro 7# Europe Emission Regulations# Auto Industry# Electric Mobility
