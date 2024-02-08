Login

MG Motor India, BatX Energies Launch Off-Grid Solar EV Charging Station

The off-grid solar EV charging station operates independently and is aimed at catering to a range of vehicles, including 2- and 4-wheelers.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 8, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • It is powered by repurposed MG EV batteries
  • The off-grid solar EV charging station functions independently
  • The product is now in the industrialization phase

MG Motor India and BatX Energies have joined forces to introduce an off-grid solar EV charging station, leveraging repurposed MG EV batteries. Developed by BatX Energies, a startup established in 2020 and supported by Delhi Research Implementation and Innovation, the second-life battery storage system is poised to transform EV charging infrastructure.

 

It is currently in its industrialisation phase and is designed to offer a sustainable alternative to conventional methods, while the solar EV charging station operates independently of traditional electricity sources, aiming to cater to a diverse range of vehicles from 2- to 4-wheelers.

 

Also Read: MG Motor India Announces Price Cuts; ZS EV, Comet, Hector And Gloster Become Cheaper

 

 

According to Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, "At MG Motor India, we are committed to driving innovation and sustainability in all the domains of our operations. We also take pride in taking the lead in creating a robust EV ecosystem in India with our partners. We also believe that by championing the principles of the circular economy and harnessing the potential of repurposing used batteries, we can create a positive impact on the environment. And this collaboration with BatX Energies aligns with our vision to create a greener future for society.”

 

Also Read: Gurugram To Sambhar Lake In Rajasthan With The MG ZS EV

 

MG Motor India states that it has created an extensive charging infrastructure, comprising over 15,000 touchpoints nationwide. Moreover, the company further aims at battery recycling, reuse, and life extension, thereby reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship.

 

 

Vikrant Singh, co-founder and CTO of BatX Energies, said, "We are excited to introduce India's first off-grid, solar-powered charging station using second-life MG EV batteries in collaboration with MG Motor India. This marks a crucial step in sustainable mobility, showcasing innovation and our commitment to reducing carbon emissions. As we pioneer this initiative, we envision further collaborations with OEMs, reshaping India's EV landscape. This second-life battery storage system, starting at 20 kWh and scalable up to 100 kWh, supported by 6.6 kW of solar power, signifies a transformative shift in energy solutions. Generating approximately 40 kWh daily, which is equivalent to 40 units,

 

BatX Energies aligns its operations with global sustainability objectives, with a vision to achieve net zero emissions in India by 2070. The company states that it has prioritised the adoption of environmentally friendly technologies.

# MG Motor India# BatX Energies# charging infrastructure# charging stations# EV Charging Infrastructure# EV charging station
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular MG Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Opinion: Can The Svartpilen 401 Turn Husqvarna Into A Household Name In India?
Opinion: Can The Svartpilen 401 Turn Husqvarna Into A Household Name In India?
c&b icon By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

-15136 second ago

Will the new Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 be able to help change the Swedish brand’s fortunes in India?

Benelli And Keeway Drop Prices Of Select Models By Up To Rs 61,000
Benelli And Keeway Drop Prices Of Select Models By Up To Rs 61,000
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-13716 second ago

Benelli's Leoncino 500 and 502C and Keeway's K300N have received the price cuts. These prices are effective from February 8, 2024.

Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT Models Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh
Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT Models Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-10152 second ago

Prices for the Tata Tiago iCNG AMT start at Rs. 7.90 lakh, while the Tigor iCNG AMT is priced from Rs. 8.85 lakh (both ex-showroom, India). The new iCNG models will offer an impressive mileage of 28.06 Km/kg.

Ferrari To Launch Three New Models In 2024
Ferrari To Launch Three New Models In 2024
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-1823 second ago

Ferrari is coming off of its best-ever year with 13,663 vehicles delivered worldwide in 2023.

MotoGP 2024: Ducati's Enea Bastianini Shatters Lap Record on Second Day of Sepang Test
MotoGP 2024: Ducati's Enea Bastianini Shatters Lap Record on Second Day of Sepang Test
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Bastianini showed off his new Ducati GP24’s raw pace as the team tested out their new exhaust and engine.

Kinetic E-Luna Electric Moped: Top 5 Highlights
Kinetic E-Luna Electric Moped: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

It is currently offered in two variants: the E-Luna X1 and the E-Luna X2.

Alpine Unveils A524 F1 Car for 2024 Season
Alpine Unveils A524 F1 Car for 2024 Season
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly express confidence in the A524's potential, highlighting continuity and strategic improvements.

Kinetic E-Luna Electric Moped Launched In India At Rs 70,000
Kinetic E-Luna Electric Moped Launched In India At Rs 70,000
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Features a 2 kWh battery pack that powers the 1.2 kW hub-mounted motor

BEST's Chalo Bus Mumbai Airport Shuttle Service : All You Need To Know
BEST's Chalo Bus Mumbai Airport Shuttle Service : All You Need To Know
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

50 per cent of the buses are already electric, intending to transition to 100 per cent electric buses by March 2024

New Mini Cooper, Cooper S Petrol Models Revealed
New Mini Cooper, Cooper S Petrol Models Revealed
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

As the brand transitions to a fully electric lineup by 2030, the fifth-gen Mini Cooper is likely to be the last petrol-powered new Mini.

MG Motor India Announces Price Cuts; ZS EV, Comet, Hector And Gloster Become Cheaper
MG Motor India Announces Price Cuts; ZS EV, Comet, Hector And Gloster Become Cheaper
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

5 days ago

While starting prices for both the ZS EV and the Comet EV have been lowered, the Hector diesel and the Gloster too have received price revisions.

2024 MG Astor Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 9.98 lakh
2024 MG Astor Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 9.98 lakh
c&b icon By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

26 days ago

Updated MG Astor gets new features like ventilated seats, wireless charger, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and an auto-dimming internal rear view mirror.

Upcoming MG SUV Spotted Testing
Upcoming MG SUV Spotted Testing
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

27 days ago

MG Motor is all set to enter the Indian market next year with an all-new SUV and we have some exclusive photos of the prototype model. The heavily camouflaged test mule of the upcoming MG SUV was spotted in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

EXCLUSIVE: MG Motor India Appoints Satinder Bajwa As Chief Business Officer
EXCLUSIVE: MG Motor India Appoints Satinder Bajwa As Chief Business Officer
c&b icon By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

28 days ago

Bajwa previously held the position of VP for sales and customer care at Mahindra and Mahindra before parting ways with the company a year ago.

MG Motor Sales Grow By 18 Per Cent In CY2023, Becomes Second-Largest EV Seller In India
MG Motor Sales Grow By 18 Per Cent In CY2023, Becomes Second-Largest EV Seller In India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

MG Motor India sold 56,902 units in CY2023, growing by 18 per cent, while EVs contribute about 25 per cent to the total sales of the company

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • MG Motor India, BatX Energies Launch Off-Grid Solar EV Charging Station
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved