MG Motor India, BatX Energies Launch Off-Grid Solar EV Charging Station

MG Motor India and BatX Energies have joined forces to introduce an off-grid solar EV charging station, leveraging repurposed MG EV batteries. Developed by BatX Energies, a startup established in 2020 and supported by Delhi Research Implementation and Innovation, the second-life battery storage system is poised to transform EV charging infrastructure.

It is currently in its industrialisation phase and is designed to offer a sustainable alternative to conventional methods, while the solar EV charging station operates independently of traditional electricity sources, aiming to cater to a diverse range of vehicles from 2- to 4-wheelers.

According to Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, "At MG Motor India, we are committed to driving innovation and sustainability in all the domains of our operations. We also take pride in taking the lead in creating a robust EV ecosystem in India with our partners. We also believe that by championing the principles of the circular economy and harnessing the potential of repurposing used batteries, we can create a positive impact on the environment. And this collaboration with BatX Energies aligns with our vision to create a greener future for society.”

MG Motor India states that it has created an extensive charging infrastructure, comprising over 15,000 touchpoints nationwide. Moreover, the company further aims at battery recycling, reuse, and life extension, thereby reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship.

Vikrant Singh, co-founder and CTO of BatX Energies, said, "We are excited to introduce India's first off-grid, solar-powered charging station using second-life MG EV batteries in collaboration with MG Motor India. This marks a crucial step in sustainable mobility, showcasing innovation and our commitment to reducing carbon emissions. As we pioneer this initiative, we envision further collaborations with OEMs, reshaping India's EV landscape. This second-life battery storage system, starting at 20 kWh and scalable up to 100 kWh, supported by 6.6 kW of solar power, signifies a transformative shift in energy solutions. Generating approximately 40 kWh daily, which is equivalent to 40 units,

BatX Energies aligns its operations with global sustainability objectives, with a vision to achieve net zero emissions in India by 2070. The company states that it has prioritised the adoption of environmentally friendly technologies.