Exclusive: EeVe Soul Electric Scooter Launch Details Revealed

Electric two-wheeler start-up EeVe India is getting ready to launch a new electric scooter. The EeVe Soul, as it will be called, has got all approvals from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), and will be a high-speed electric scooter from the Odisha-based EV brand. The EeVe Soul will have a top speed of 70 kmph, with a range of over 130 km on a single charge, EeVe India Co-Founder and Director, Harsh Didwania told carandbike in an exclusive interaction. According to Didwania, the scooter will make the way for more high-speed electric two-wheeler products from EeVe India.

"We have received all approvals for the Soul, as it will be called. The ARAI has also approved it. But we have been facing some supply chain issues with the current second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the vendor system and supply chain disturbances are sorted out, we hope, by June, or July 2021, we will be able to make launch plans concrete. The idea is to launch the Soul before Durga Puja and the festive season," said Didwania.

EeVe India has a range of several low-speed electric scooters on sale right now

According to Didwania, EeVe's range of electric two-wheelers have around 45 per cent localisation level at the moment, but is looking to develop capability to make the company's products 100 per cent made in India. The company is in the process of raising investment to ramp up production, research and development, as well as start its own battery assembly plant, as well as electric motor assembly plant. Currently, EeVe's electric two-wheelers have motors souced from Bosch, Germany, and the batteries are sourced from China, while the rubber and plastic components are manufactured locally in India.

