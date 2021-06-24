F1: British GP To Feature Packed Crowds For The First Time In 2021

We have already witnessed the Indy 500 pay hots to over 135,000 people last month which became the largest public sporting event since the beginning of the pandemic. Now, it is being reported that the British GP will open to a packed crowd. What makes this weekend even more fun is the fact that it will host the first sprint race - that means qualifying will happen on Friday.

"We are delighted to confirm that the British Grand Prix will be involved in the final phase of the UK Government's Event Research Programme (ERP), enabling full spectator capacity," reads a statement on Formula1.com.

British GP happens at a former air force strip called Silverstone

There were some concerns about the situation around the crowds as cases are spiking in the UK, thanks mostly to the Delta variant of the virus.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is excited with the news and bringing back the spectators has been a challenge with virus mutations and 2nd wave of the pandemic hitting different countries at different times. In fact, apart from Monaco and the French GP, there have been mostly no crowds this year.

"It's fantastic news that Silverstone can go ahead with full capacity. It will be an incredible weekend with hundreds of thousands of fans able to watch our first sprint race on Saturday and the race on Sunday," said the Italian.