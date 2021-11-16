F1: Ferrari Promise Upgraded Engine For 2022

While Ferrari has seen a great resurgence in its fortunes in the 2022 season, the one thing for sure, the Prancing Horse belongs in the front row of F1 as its greatest and most successful team, certainly not on the third row where it is currently fighting with McLaren. The big hope is that Ferrari will take advantage of the massive changes in regulations and will also tie it up with a class-leading engine. While it has successfully upgraded its engine in 2021, it still does not match the Mercedes power unit which just coasted across Leclerc and Sainz especially during Hamilton's charge to a famous win at Interlagos.

"We are working tirelessly on the power unit for 2022. Already at the start of the season, many components will be new. Then we have to see how we proceed until September," said Mattia Binotto, Ferrari's team boss.

Many believe that Ferrari could be well-positioned to take advantage of the new regulations as it had more CFD development time than Red Bull and Mercedes. Ferrari also activated a new simulator which many believe is the most advanced one in F1 alongside a new wind tunnel. Ferrari also has a partnership with AWS for cloud computing which will also help it develop the new car for 2022.

Ferrari right now is competing for P3 in the world championship

Since 2020, Ferrari has been working on an advanced new engine for 2022 before the sport goes into an engine development freeze for the next couple of years. Some upgrades for 2022 like the hybrid system have already been tested. Ferrari's driver pairing of Leclerc and Sainz seems to be working and has been hailed as the best pairing on the grid.

On top of this, the titanic battle between Red Bull and Mercedes could open up avenues for them to stumble as they are focused both on the current championship and the new regulations. Ferrari last won a constructor's title in 2008 while in 2007 Kimi Raikkonen was the last driver to adorn the iconic Scarlett to become world champion.