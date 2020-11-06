New Cars and Bikes in India
search

F1: Ferrari Will Have A Powerful New Engine in 2021

Ferrari has been developing the 2020 car flatout making tweaks to its aerodynamics but its hands are tied with relation to the engine.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Published:
eye
0  Views
Ferrari is said to be developing an all new engine for 2021 expand View Photos
Ferrari is said to be developing an all new engine for 2021

Highlights

  • The new power unit is looking promising said Binotto
  • It has been designed for both 2021 and 2022
  • Ferrari's weakness is mostly related to the loss of power in the 2020 pow

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto has revealed that his team will have an all-new power unit in 2021 which also is starting to show signs of being excellent on the dyno. In 2019, Ferrari had by far the best engine but a technical directive was issued related to the fuel flow sensors which led to a massive loss in performance which the company wasn't able to mitigate in 2020 thanks to COVID-19 and regulations. Ferrari's major loss of engine power is central to it being down to 6th position in the constructors championship. 

k35h6iqg

Mattia Binotto was Ferrari's head of engine, then became technical chief and he was finally elevated to team principal in 2019
Photo Credit: AFP

“We don't have currently the best engine, that's right,” he acknowledged to F1Technical. “I think that next year we may have a completely new power unit, that's per regulations. As Ferrari, we have invested a lot in the development of the power unit for 2021, furthermore for 2022,” he revealed. 

“It's true the engine is currently running on the dyno. I think that the feedback in terms of performance and reliability is very promising,” said the Swiss born Ferrari veteran. 

In 2017 and 2018 Ferrari made major improvements to its engine and then took a massive step in 2019. But its massive straight-line speed advantage in 2019 drew suspicions of wrong-doing from  rivals. After the technical directives, just before the start of the first race, Ferrari and Liberty Media revealed that both parties had agreed in a confidential agreement which triggered further suspicions of wrong doing.

Newsbeep
50ooid7c

Both Ferrari cars have struggled and the team has reached the podium just twice in 2020

0 Comments

Ferrari has been developing the 2020 car flat-out, making tweaks to its aerodynamics but its hands are tied with relation to the engine. The team has been developing keeping both the 2021 and 2022 seasons in mind before there are further changes to the power unit in 2023. Its customer teams Haas and Alfa Romeo have also suffered competitiveness thanks to the loss of power that the company has been experiencing. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: All You Need To Know
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: All You Need To Know
Honda Doubles Profit Forecast, Boosted By China Rebound
Honda Doubles Profit Forecast, Boosted By China Rebound
Tata Harrier Camo Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.50 Lakh
Tata Harrier Camo Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.50 Lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.75 Lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.75 Lakh
Tata Nexon Production Crosses 1.5 Lakh Units In 3 Years
Tata Nexon Production Crosses 1.5 Lakh Units In 3 Years
Toyota More Than Doubles Profit Outlook As China Sales Rebound From Pandemic
Toyota More Than Doubles Profit Outlook As China Sales Rebound From Pandemic
F1: Ferrari Will Have A Powerful New Engine in 2021
F1: Ferrari Will Have A Powerful New Engine in 2021
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: All You Need To Know
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: All You Need To Know
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Honda Doubles Profit Forecast, Boosted By China Rebound
Honda Doubles Profit Forecast, Boosted By China Rebound
Volkswagen CEO Says Will Tweak Strategy To Maintain Electric, Autonomous Push
Volkswagen CEO Says Will Tweak Strategy To Maintain Electric, Autonomous Push
Tata Harrier Camo Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.50 Lakh
Tata Harrier Camo Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.50 Lakh
General Motors To Boost Spending On EVs, Funded By Expanded Pickup Production
General Motors To Boost Spending On EVs, Funded By Expanded Pickup Production
Hyundai i20 vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Toyota Glanza vs Tata Altorz vs Honda Jazz vs Volkswagen Polo: Price Comparison
Hyundai i20 vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Toyota Glanza vs Tata Altorz vs Honda Jazz vs Volkswagen Polo: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.75 Lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.75 Lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price Expectation
Suzuki Expects Annual Profit To Shrink By A Quarter As India Sales Slump
Suzuki Expects Annual Profit To Shrink By A Quarter As India Sales Slump
All-New Royal Enfield Meteor 350: What To Expect
All-New Royal Enfield Meteor 350: What To Expect
F1: Saudi Arabia To Host Night Race In Jeddah In 2021
F1: Saudi Arabia To Host Night Race In Jeddah In 2021
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The True-Blue SUV Made For India
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The True-Blue SUV Made For India
Tata Harrier Camo Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.50 Lakh
Tata Harrier Camo Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.50 Lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.75 Lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.75 Lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price Expectation
New 2020 Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback: Price Expectation In India
New 2020 Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback: Price Expectation In India

New Car Models

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The True-Blue SUV Made For India
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The True-Blue SUV Made For India
Tata Harrier Camo Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.50 Lakh
Tata Harrier Camo Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.50 Lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.75 Lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.75 Lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price Expectation
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities