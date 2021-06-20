F1: French GP At Paul Ricard Could Have Thunderstorms

While it was back to normal for who was at the top of the grid at Paul Ricard, during a qualifying session that was sunny in mots situations, the French weather authority has issued a thunderstorm warning for the race which could spice things up.

"Moderate thunderstorms. Although quite common in the region, local and potentially dangerous phenomena are expected," said the Meteo-France website.

De baan is in ieder geval weer ‘groen' nu. Flinke bui nog steeds, Formule 3-race net gestart. pic.twitter.com/E01GPaqZaW — Erik van Haren (@ErikvHaren) June 20, 2021

In fact, right now it is already raining at the race track as revealed by tweets, though mostly things have cleared. After qualifying P2, Lewis Hamilton had also indicated that there could be rain in the race which could tilt things in his favour considering Max Verstappen's Red Bull is looking like the faster car both in the corners and the straights thanks to the new Honda engine.

Hamilton is the rain master in F1 these days, a mantel previously held by Schumacher and Aryton Senna

Photo Credit: AFP

Hamilton is the rain master and has a proven record of doing extremely well in wet conditions. That being said, even Verstappen is excellent in changeable conditions. But regardless of what happens, a bit of rain could even things out during the race, throw the tyre strategies the team had devised out of the window and make for an exciting race that has a bit of overtaking.