F1: Romain Grosjean May Not Drive In Abu Dhabi, Schumacher Ready To Fill In 

Grosjean escaped an accident that many felt was likely to be fatal

Romain Grosjean has said he will not risk it if his hand's don't recover on time for the race at Abu Dhabi in a bid to have a last hurrah with F1 as it also scheduled to be his last race with the team. Since Grosjean doesn't have a drive secured for 2021, it is likely, this is the end of the road for the Frenchman in F1. Earlier, Grosjean had expressed a wish to race in Abi Dhabi and the same was confirmed by Haas boss Guenther Steiner. Steiner said that he would allow Grosjean to race if he was up for it.

Grosjean shared this image on his social media showing his burnt hands

"My first phone call was to Marion [Jolles, his wife], she was still with my dad and the kids, and I told them: "I'm going to Abu Dhabi. I'm sorry for you, I need it for myself."

"I need to know if I'm able to get back into a car, what I will feel, how it will go - and whether I'm still able to do it.," he added, stating that there is a possibility that he may not race at all.

In the case that was to happen, Haas already has Pietro Fittipaldi in as their reserve driver who will race this weekend in place of Grosjean. But there is someone else who has thrown his name into the hat.

Mick Schumacher has already been confirmed for Haas but he still has a F2 title to win

It is Mick Schumacher, who was announced as a Haas driver for 2021, yesterday. Schumacher will be at Abu Dhabi as he will be testing the Haas car at FP1, FP2 and FP3 - but he feels ready to step into Grosjean's place in case he were to be deemed unfit for the race.

"It's great if you are considered to be ready to do that, I feel like I am," he said.

"Obviously you have three free practices which you have time to learn. It would be a challenge but definitely, I think I would be able to get to know the car more to be even better prepared for next year," said the 21-year-old who could be crowned F2 world champion this weekend.

While Schumacher is eager, Steiner has said that no decision would be made till the status of Grosjean is confirmed. However, he said this before Grosjean's comments emerged.

