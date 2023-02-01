F1: Haas Becomes The First Team To Unveil The Livery For Its 2023 Challenger

Being the last team to announce its unveil date, Haas F1 team surprised everyone by announcing its unveil date to be the earlier than everyone else. And after just a handful of days, Haas has now unveiled the livery that will go on its 2023 Formula 1 challenger - the VF-23 - kicking off the unveil season, with the same ending on February 16 with Alpine's event.

The Haas VF-23 has a similar white and red colour combination when looked at from the front.

At first glance from the front, you may mistake this livery for the one that went on the VF-23, and you wouldn't be wrong. The racecar retains its red & white theme upfront like last year, and with MoneyGram joining the team as title sponsor (which also has the same colours in its logo), it was expected that Haas may retain the same colour composition for the VF-23 too.

The livery dramatically changes along the sides with an addition of a black shade.

But to everyone's surprise, Haas has reworked the livery entirely along the sides, flowing to the back. The livery now gets more than just a dash of black, and the Haas logo along the side is in contrasting white colour. There's also the new MoneyGram logo on the engine cover, and the design of the entire livery looks classy, and clean.

The Haas VF-23 will first hit the track on February 11.

In the 2023 Formula 1 season, the Haas VF-23 will be piloted by returning driver Kevin Magnussen, and replacing Mick Schumacher will be Nico Hulkenberg, returning from a break from Formula 1. The VF-23 will first hit the racetrack at the team's shakedown event on February 11 at Silverstone. And in the livery/car unveil queue next is Red Bull, with its unveil scheduled for February 3, 2023.