Formula 2: Indian Driver Jehan Daruvala Joins Defending Champions MP Motorsport

Having completed three seasons in Formula 2, Jehan Daruvala is returning to the feeder series of Formula 1 for a fourth time. The Indian driver however has switched to MP Motorsports this time around, as he sets sights on winning the 2023 Formula 2 championship. Jehan Daruvala is moving from Prema Racing to the 2022 double champions, as he struggled with the reliability of the car in the 2022 season.

Jehan Daruvala has 4 race wins and 11 further podiums in Formula 2.

Speaking about the announcement, Jehan said, “I’m extremely excited to be racing for MP Motorsport. They showed consistent front-running pace, wrapped up both the drivers’ and team’s titles and go into the 2023 season as the team to beat. I am confident Dennis and I can build on that success and lead the team to more race wins, podiums and, hopefully, championship glory in 2023.” MP Motorsport team principal Sander Dorsman added, “At MP, we are delighted to welcome Jehan to our FIA F2 team. He has been a consistent frontrunner right from his debut in the category, taking wins in every F2 season he has competed in. His experience will be of great value to the team, so we are very much aiming for a repeat of last year’s form.”

Jehan Daruvala's confirmation means that the 2023 Formula 2 season will see two Indian drivers on the grid, with Kush Maini being confirmed for Campos Racing.

Jehan Daruvala made his debut for MP Motorsports at the 2022 post-season test at Abu Dhabi. He set the second fastest time on the second day of the three-day test. Jehan Daruvala will be partnered by Dennis Hauger, who was also his teammate in the 2022 Formula 2 season at Prema Racing.

Along with being a Formula 2 driver, Daruvala will also serve as a test & reserve driver for Mahindra Racing in Formula E.

