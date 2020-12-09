F1: Haas Condemns Nikita Mazepin's "Abhorrent" Instagram Video

Haas has condemned its new F1 driver for the 2021 season - Nikita Mazepin -- because of a video posted on the Russian's Instagram profile. In a video, which was posted on Mazepin's profile, his hand is seen reaching out from the passenger seat of a vehicle and reaches out for the women on the back seat quite inappropriately. The woman is shown moving her hand reacting to the way she was being touched before she raised her middle finger towards him and covered the camera with the same. “Haas F1 Team does not condone the behaviour of Nikita Mazepin in the video recently posted on his social media,” the statement reads.

Nikita Mazepin has won feature races at Silverstone and Mugello this season F2

“Additionally, the very fact the video was posted on social media is also abhorrent to Haas F1 Team. The matter is being dealt with internally and no further comment shall be made at this time," the Haas F1 team said in a statement.

Nikita Mazepin was only confirmed last week

Mazepin has also come out and publicly apologised about the incident. “I would like to apologise for my recent actions both in terms of my own inappropriate heavier and the fact that it was posted onto social media,” Mazepin said.

“I am sorry for the offence I have rightly caused and to the embarrassment, I Have brought to Haas F1 Team. I have to hold myself to a higher standard as a Formula 1 driver and I acknowledge I have let myself and many people down. I promise I will learn from this," he added.

This news comes just a week after the Russian was confirmed as an F1 driver by the Haas F1 team. He also finished 5th in the world F2 championship while Mick Schumacher, his future teammate at the Haas F1 team won the title.

Mazepin has tested F1 cars before with Force India and Mercedes. He was also slated to be part of the young driver test at Abu Dhabi which would help him prepare for the 2021 season. Mazepin has had an history of questionable behaviour but considering he is the son of Billionaire Dimitri Mazepin, chances are he may get away scot-free.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.