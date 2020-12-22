New Cars and Bikes in India
F1: Haas Has A Building At Ferrari HQ In Maranello 

Scuderia Ferrari has confirmed that the Haas F1 Team has a facility inside Ferrari's HQ in Maranello

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
Haas entered F1 with the help of a close technical partnership with Ferrari in 2016 expand View Photos
Haas entered F1 with the help of a close technical partnership with Ferrari in 2016

Highlights

  • Haas has a building in Maranello thanks to the cost cap
  • Haas has also hired senior Ferrari staff like chassis head Simone Resta
  • Haas has had a deep technical partnership with Ferrari since 2016

The Haas F1 team has a building dedicated to itself at Ferrari's hallowed home in Maranello. While there were rumours of this, the news has been confirmed by Ferrari F1 team principal Mattia Binotto. This outlines the close relationship between Scuderia Ferrari whose technical collaboration which goes beyond a customer relationship for engine supply enabled Haas to become the first American F1 team in decades in 2016. 

This news comes after Ferrari Driver Academy graduate and reigning F2 champion Mick Schumacher was announced as a Haas F1 driver for 2021. Schumacher is, of course, the son of 7-time world champion Michael Schumacher. Recently, as a result of the proposed F1 budget cap, longtime Ferrari chassis head Simone Resta has joined the American team and is likely to be working from the same building. 

dfk61srg

Mick Schumacher is a graduate of the Ferrari Driver Academy and won his F2 title in the Ferrari powered Prema team 

"These people will work in Maranello in a completely different building to where Ferrari works." - he told racingnews365.nl. "They also have no access to the building in which the Scuderia works. They are completely separate from each other."

Some of our people will join their team," said the Italian. "I think this is a great opportunity for Haas because it offers them organisational and technical advantages. We also needed people to leave because we have to reduce the team as a result of the budget cap," Binotto added. 

Newsbeep
k35h6iqg

Mattia Binotto is Ferrari's team principal 
Photo Credit: AFP

Binotto also confirmed that Haas is not a Ferrari junior team. He said the team will not have access to parts of the facility Scuderia Ferrari is developing its car, but it surely means that there could be more synergy between the Haas chassis and the Ferrari engine that will be at the heart of the car, especially the 2022 car which will be radically different thanks to the new aerodynamic regulations. 

0 Comments

"It is not a junior team of ours and we will not exchange information outside the rules that have been set about this," Binotto explained - "But because we have to downsize, I am very happy that our boys can go to Haas and not be available for another team. That's how we look at the collaboration," Binotto clarified. 

