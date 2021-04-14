F1: Imola Race Schedule Changed To Honour Prince Philip's Service 

F1 is going to honour the late Prince Philip who passed away last week at the age of 99 by making changes to the Emila Romagna GP schedule. Mainly, F1 is making sure that the qualifying session on Saturday doesn't clash with the service for Prince Philip.This means qualifying will take place between 1730 hrs and 1830 hrs IST. FP3 has been moved from 1430 hrs to 1530 hrs IST. On Friday, FP2 will start at 1800 hrs till 1900 hrs IST while FP1 will move to 1430 hrs to 1530 hrs IST.

Prince Philip passed away on April 9 after a prolonged illness

There will be a minute of silence which will be observed to pay respects to Prince Philip who was the longest-serving royal consort having been married to Queen Elizabeth II for over 50 years.

The weather gods are expected to play a role as the race at Imola could have some rain which could make the second race of the season quite spicy. Red Bull and Max Verstappen go in as favourites as the RB16B is expected to be the car to beat over the weekend.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.