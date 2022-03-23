F1: Las Vegas Could Hold A Grand Prix Next November: Report

Ever since the launch of the F1: Drive to Survive DocuSeries on Netflix, Formula 1 - the ‘pinnacle of motorsport' - has seen a big increase in the number of fans and viewership, especially from the younger generation. USA also rode this wave, with the country seeing significant increase in the number of viewership. Just as the lockdowns were opening and F1 had started to accept full capacity crowds in the grandstands, last year's USGP saw a record turnout of over 4,00,000 live audience.

Unsurprisingly, Formula 1 is looking to capitalise on this, and much to the delight of the new F1 fans, we will be seeing a Miami GP this year in addition to the USGP at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Austin. Miami is set to be the 11th location visited by F1 since its first season in the 1950, and interestingly, F1 also seems to be returning to Las Vegas next year, over 4 decades after the last F1 race at Las Vegas in 1982 at the car park of Caesar's Palace. The announcement of this GP is imminent, as reported by Adam Stern, a Motorsport Journalist.

F1 will race in Miami this season, marking an 11th venue ever visited in the country

While this doesn't mean that one of the 2 current races may be on their way out - with COTA being contracted till 2026 and Miami GP for the next 10 years - Las Vegas GP might step up to be the country's ‘flagship' event. According to a report by Las Vegas Review Journal, F1 plans to hold the race in the areas around the Bellagio, with the cars racing up and down the Strip.

Sections of the Las Vegas Boulevard may have to temporarily be closed down to host the event. The abundance of pedestrian bridges that stretch across the Strip will be great places for the audience to watch the GP from, reducing the need for the organisers to construct grandstands or temporary viewing structures in that area.

Should Formula 1 have another Grand Prix in USA? Or should the racing series consider expanding to other countries like South Africa, or even India?

Source: Review Journal, Adam Stern