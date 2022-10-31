F1: McLaren Beats Red Bull Pitstop Record At Mexican GP

For a large part of the season, Red Bull held the record for the fastest pitstop in the 2022 season. In the last year, the FIA had clamped down to the hyper-fast pitstops for safety reasons and since then the average pitstop time had become slower. But Red Bull through the year continued to push the limits and in the Dutch GP managed a mind-bending 2.09-second pit for Sergio Perez.

But it turns out that at Perez’s home race in Mexico, Daniel Riccardo’s pitstop by McLaren beat the time set by Red Bull at 1.98 seconds. This means it is the first sub-2-second pitstop ever since the FIA overhauled the regulations in 2021. McLaren won the DHL Fastest Pit Stop award.

This wasn’t the only rapid pitstop by McLaren as its other pitstop was also quick at 2.29 seconds. The fastest pitstop Red Bull managed was a 2.58-second pitstop while Perez’s first entry to the pits was slightly bungled at 5 seconds.

Red Bull for the last couple of years has been the fastest pit crew in the paddock, but this year McLaren could take the crown away from them as just two races are left in the season.