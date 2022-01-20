  • Home
  • News
  • F1: Mercedes W13 E Performance To Come With Upgraded Turbocharger

F1: Mercedes W13 E Performance To Come With Upgraded Turbocharger

Mercedes gains with the turbo charger and the E10 biofuel could again lead to having the fastest engine of the field.
authorBy Sahil Gupta
20-Jan-22 10:13 AM IST
F1: Mercedes W13 E Performance To Come With Upgraded Turbocharger banner
Highlights
  • The new Mercedes engine could again prove to be the fastest one
  • Mercedes HPP is said to have fixed its reliability issues as well
  • There could be a 20 bhp boost thanks to a new turbo charger and fuel

The 2022 Mercedes F1 car dubbed the W13 E Performance will make its debut on February 18, and while the biggest change will be on the aerodynamic side, one shouldn't forget that for the last eight years, it has also had the best engine. In fact, the HPP team at Brixworth has been making perhaps the best engines in F1 since the mid-90s when it helped Mika Hakkinen to win two world titles before Michael Schumacher and Ferrari started dominating in the 2000s. And ahead of what could be a four-year engine development freeze in F1, Mercedes and the team at HPP are preparing to unleash another "rocket engine" which could come with an upgraded turbocharger. 

In 2022, while largely the engines are the same regulations-wise, there is one major change that is on the horizon. The addition of a 10 percent E10 biofuel mix in the overall fuel mixture needs some major changes to the internal combustion engine. Many teams have reported that this E10 biofuel will result in a loss of horsepower which could be as much as 80 bhp to the engines in 2021. For this, the teams have had to work not only with their engine suppliers but also fuel partners. 

m89fmc7o

In 2021, particularly at the fag end of the season, the W12 was dubbed to have a rocket engine 

Mercedes of course makes its own engines like Ferrari, Alpine, and Red Bull and has been working with Petronas towards recovering this horsepower. Ferrari has reportedly made gains in its 2022 engine thanks to Shell and now Mercedes could have gained another 20 bhp thanks to the combination of this new turbocharger and its new fuel. 

Considering all the issues Mercedes had with reliability, not just with its own cars, but also its customers, in particular Williams and Aston Martin, it has also worked on the reliability of the engine. Notably, Lewis Hamilton was forced to take five engines instead of the permitted three. At the Brazilian GP, his last engine admittedly did give him a performance advantage but also resulted in grid penalties and financial costs for Mercedes. Valtteri Bottas was even worse last year as he used six engines. 

Related Articles
F1: 2022 United States Grand Prix Weekend Preview: Can Red Bull Secure The Constructors Title?
F1: 2022 United States Grand Prix Weekend Preview: Can Red Bull Secure The Constructors Title?
4 days ago
F1: Red Bull Found Guilty Of Breaching F1’s Cost Cap In 2021 Season
F1: Red Bull Found Guilty Of Breaching F1’s Cost Cap In 2021 Season
15 days ago
F1: Pierre Gasly To Join Alpine To Race Alongside Ocon In 2023
F1: Pierre Gasly To Join Alpine To Race Alongside Ocon In 2023
16 days ago
F1: Red Bull Reportedly Breached Development Cost Cap in 2021 & 2022 Seasons
F1: Red Bull Reportedly Breached Development Cost Cap in 2021 & 2022 Seasons
25 days ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you consider a used car as your first car purchase?