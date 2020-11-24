New Cars and Bikes in India
F1: Mick Schumacher Uses Tips From His Father, Michael Schumacher 

Mick Schumacher who is part of Ferrari's Driver Academy is poised to join the Haas Formula 1 team which has deep relations with the legendary Italian team.

Mick Schumacher will likely be on the F1 grid in 2021 expand View Photos
Mick Schumacher will likely be on the F1 grid in 2021

Highlights

  • Mick Schumacher says he uses tips from his father, Michael Schumacher
  • He also says that the cars were lighter when his father was racing
  • Schumacher is tipped to join Haas for the 2021 F1 season

Mick Schumacher has revealed in a documentary that he uses some tips he got from his father. His father, of course, is the legendary Michael Schumacher, who till recently was the most useful F1 driver of all time. Schumacher's records were eclipsed this year by Lewis Hamilton. Mick Schumacher who is leading the F2 world championship, and is odds on favourite to win it this weekend revealed while he still uses some of the advice he received from his father, he also says that a lot of it also not applicable as the cars are vastly heavier now than when his father used to race. 

t0orcj08

Mick Schumacher has even tested the 2019 Ferrari car 

"Of course I use some of my father's tips - even from my karting days," says the 21-year-old Schumacher to RTL. 

"At the same time, we are obviously different people and had different experiences in the junior classes. And you have to drive the cars differently today too. We have a Formula 2 car that weighs 780 kilos, the cars back then weighed 500 kilos. But nevertheless, of course, there are some similarities," added the young German who is highly fancied for an F1 seat in 2021 with the Haas team. 

8c4stl5

Michael Schumacher has been incapacitated since a skiing accident in late 2013.
Photo Credit: AFP

Mick Schumacher who is part of Ferrari's Driver Academy is poised to join the Haas team which has deep relations with the legendary Italian team. Michael Schumacher famously won five of his seven world titles with Ferrari forming the dream team that included Ross Brawn, Jean Todt and Rory Bryne. 

"What he did was extraordinary. I realise that more and more every day," he added. 

