F1: Mick Schumacher's Mother Sounds Off Haas Boss Of His Crooked Seat

Corinna Schumacher intervened to inform Guenther Steiner that Mick Schumacher's seat was crooked
authorBy Sahil Gupta
26-Jun-21 06:45 PM IST
Highlights
  • The you Schumacher has been sitting in a crooked seat all season
  • He was seen showing his seat to Sebastian Vettel who gave him some ideas
  • His mother told his boss Guenther Steiner about the issue

Some motherly love has kicked in for young Mick Schumacher as Corinna Schumacher sounded off Haas team principal Guenther Steiner that her son was sitting in a crooked position with something wrong with his seat since the beginning of the season. 

A video was posted at the end of the French GP where Schumacher was showing his seat to 4-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. In fact, the two were together in the drivers' press conference for the Styrian GP in Austria where they were asked about what was being shown. 

Vettel was handing the young Schumacher some advice on how to get the seat fixed. Vettel also told Mick Schumacher's mom the same, who in turn sounded Steiner off. 

Mick Schumacher is of course the son of Michael Schumacher who till recently was statistically the most successful driver of all time. Lewis Hamilton overtook his record for most race wins last year.

Vettel idolised Michael Schumacher and went on to win 4-world championships himself with Red Bull. Michael Schumacher was an inspiration for Vettel to join Ferrari and now he acts as a mentor to Michael's son and is seen to be quite close to Mick. 

Steiner for his part has said that the seta will be changed. 

"Actually the first time I found out his mum told me in France, that there was something up with the seat. I said, 'I'm not aware of it', but then I think it's another thing that has just escalated because I would say he wants to make a new seat. But he said it himself that there is no urgency," said the German-Italian boss of Haas. 

