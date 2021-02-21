F1: Netflix Drive To Survive Documentary Season To Debut On March 19

Netflix has announced that the third season of the Drive To Survive documentary will debut on the streaming service on March 19. Netflix has also released a teaser trailer for the same.

Drive To Survive was under a shade thanks to the extreme bio-bubbles the F1 teams were operating under, however, a couple of weeks ago F1 commentator Will Buxton had revealed that the show was indeed under production.

That being said, the series went through logistical issues because of social distancing protocols. For instance, there was rampant use of zoom cameras and long-range microphones and some crew members were assimilated as part of various teams whose footage they were covering.

The third season will cover the delayed and shortened 2020 season which was impacted massively due to the pandemic. However, its producers are already saying that it is the best season they have produced, despite the logistical issues.

The season will cover interesting tit-bits from the season and will bring behind the scenes footage to the fore. For instance, it will show how both Ferrari cars retired at the home race at Monza.

This time around the season also just starts nines days before the F1 season starts and will happen after pre-season testing is done. A full trailer for the show is also in the works which will come presumably after all the 10 teams show off their liveries for the 2021 season. As of now, only McLaren and AlphaTauri have unveiled their 2021 cars.

