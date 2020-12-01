New Cars and Bikes in India
search

F1: New Race Suit Protected Grosjean From Serious Burns 

Grosjean collided with Kvyat in the first lap of the Bahrain GP with his car running into the guard rail at high speed.

By  | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Grosjean miraculously didn't sustain any injuries expand View Photos
Grosjean miraculously didn't sustain any injuries

Highlights

  • Grosjean's crash was one of the most intense in years
  • Grosjean just sustained minor burns on his hand and leg
  • Chandok revealed that the new suit was one of the reasons for it

In a tweet, Karun Chandok has shed some light on why Romain Grosjean didn't sustain major injuries during his horrific crash in the recently concluded Bahrain GP. Chandok revealed that the FIA had released a new version of the race suit which is heavier which protected Grosjean from major burns on his body. Grosjean interestingly only sustained burns on his hands and his feet. 

"Interesting fact I learnt from someone at the @fia last night: They introduced a new race suit this year which is heavier but protects the driver from fire for 20 seconds, whereas the gloves still only do 10 seconds, like the previous suits. Another lucky break for @RGrosjean" revealed Chandok. 

Newsbeep

Grosjean's gloves didn't protect him from the burns which is why he is in the hospital. He is also missing the next race in Sakhir thanks to those injuries. 

Grosjean collided with Kvyat in the first lap of the Bahrain GP with his car running into the guard rail at high speed. As a result of the crash, the car split into two-piece and the fuel ignited causing a fireball. 

1th2aqo8

The Haas car crashed in the guard rail and split into two pieces 

Grosjean is not the only driver who is missing the race in the outer circuit at Sakhir. Lewis Hamilton earlier in the day tested positive for COVID19 which means that he will also be missing the next race in Sakhir. 

0 Comments

For Grosjean, this also marks the end of his F1 career as his contract with the Haas team comes to an end at the race in Abu Dhabi. Haas has already announced Nikita Mazepin as one of the drivers for 2021. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Auto Sales November 2020: Hyundai India Records 9.4 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales; Exports Down By 34.6%
Auto Sales November 2020: Hyundai India Records 9.4 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales; Exports Down By 34.6%
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales By 50 Per Cent
F1: Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive For COVID19, Will Miss The Race This Weekend 
F1: Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive For COVID19, Will Miss The Race This Weekend 
Car Sales November 2020: Mahindra's Utility Vehicle Sales Drop 2% Over October 2020
Car Sales November 2020: Mahindra's Utility Vehicle Sales Drop 2% Over October 2020
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: TVS Domestic Two-Wheeler Sales Grow 30%
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: TVS Domestic Two-Wheeler Sales Grow 30%
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sees 16% Decline Over October; Y-o-Y Sales Grew 1.7%
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sees 16% Decline Over October; Y-o-Y Sales Grew 1.7%
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Bajaj Auto Sales Grow By 5%
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Bajaj Auto Sales Grow By 5%
Mahindra Adventure Officially Confirms Exit From 2020 INRC
Mahindra Adventure Officially Confirms Exit From 2020 INRC
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Price Expectation
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: Price Expectation
F1: New Race Suit Protected Grosjean From Serious Burns 
F1: New Race Suit Protected Grosjean From Serious Burns 
Auto Sales November 2020: Hyundai India Records 9.4 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales; Exports Down By 34.6%
Auto Sales November 2020: Hyundai India Records 9.4 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales; Exports Down By 34.6%
India's November Diesel Sales Plunge After Rising In October
India's November Diesel Sales Plunge After Rising In October
Tesla Releases Update With Navigation, Text Messaging Improvements & More 
Tesla Releases Update With Navigation, Text Messaging Improvements & More 
Yamaha FZ-S FI Vintage Edition With Bluetooth Connectivity Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.10 Lakh
Yamaha FZ-S FI Vintage Edition With Bluetooth Connectivity Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.10 Lakh
GM, Nikola Announce Reworked Agreement; Nikola Shares Tumble 24%
GM, Nikola Announce Reworked Agreement; Nikola Shares Tumble 24%
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: TVS Domestic Two-Wheeler Sales Grow 30%
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: TVS Domestic Two-Wheeler Sales Grow 30%
Car Sales November 2020: Mahindra's Utility Vehicle Sales Drop 2% Over October 2020
Car Sales November 2020: Mahindra's Utility Vehicle Sales Drop 2% Over October 2020
F2 Driver Nikita Mazepin Signs With Haas F1 Team For 2021
F2 Driver Nikita Mazepin Signs With Haas F1 Team For 2021
TVS Motor Company Acquires Intellicar Telematics Start-up For Rs. 15 Crore
TVS Motor Company Acquires Intellicar Telematics Start-up For Rs. 15 Crore
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
CV Sales October 2020: Ashok Leyland Registers 5 Per Cent Y-o-Y Growth
CV Sales October 2020: Ashok Leyland Registers 5 Per Cent Y-o-Y Growth
Car Sales November 2020: Toyota Records 2.4 Per Cent Growth In Year-on-Year Sales
Car Sales November 2020: Toyota Records 2.4 Per Cent Growth In Year-on-Year Sales
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Maserati To Electrify Entire Line-Up In Next 5 Years: CEO
Maserati To Electrify Entire Line-Up In Next 5 Years: CEO
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y
Car Sales November 2020: Mahindra's Utility Vehicle Sales Drop 2% Over October 2020
Car Sales November 2020: Mahindra's Utility Vehicle Sales Drop 2% Over October 2020

New Car Models

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Seller Banner 600x314
x
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Maserati To Electrify Entire Line-Up In Next 5 Years: CEO
Maserati To Electrify Entire Line-Up In Next 5 Years: CEO
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities