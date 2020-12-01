F1: New Race Suit Protected Grosjean From Serious Burns 

In a tweet, Karun Chandok has shed some light on why Romain Grosjean didn't sustain major injuries during his horrific crash in the recently concluded Bahrain GP. Chandok revealed that the FIA had released a new version of the race suit which is heavier which protected Grosjean from major burns on his body. Grosjean interestingly only sustained burns on his hands and his feet.

"Interesting fact I learnt from someone at the @fia last night: They introduced a new race suit this year which is heavier but protects the driver from fire for 20 seconds, whereas the gloves still only do 10 seconds, like the previous suits. Another lucky break for @RGrosjean" revealed Chandok.

Grosjean's gloves didn't protect him from the burns which is why he is in the hospital. He is also missing the next race in Sakhir thanks to those injuries.

Grosjean collided with Kvyat in the first lap of the Bahrain GP with his car running into the guard rail at high speed. As a result of the crash, the car split into two-piece and the fuel ignited causing a fireball.

The Haas car crashed in the guard rail and split into two pieces

Grosjean is not the only driver who is missing the race in the outer circuit at Sakhir. Lewis Hamilton earlier in the day tested positive for COVID19 which means that he will also be missing the next race in Sakhir.

For Grosjean, this also marks the end of his F1 career as his contract with the Haas team comes to an end at the race in Abu Dhabi. Haas has already announced Nikita Mazepin as one of the drivers for 2021.

