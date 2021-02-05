F1: Portuguese GP Not Certain, 2 Bahrain Legs On The Table 

The track at Portimao was used for the first time for a F1 race but it is a regular fixture in MotoGP

F1 Boss Stefano Domenicali has reiterated that a return to Portugal is not set in stone for F1, after a wondrous show by the first race in Portimao which was won by Lewis Hamilton.

In an online press event, he explained that the race may not happen thanks to some complications alongside the race in China which is on standby.

Stefano Domenicali was Ferrari's F1 boss till 2014 then became the CEO at Lamborghini most recently

'We all thought that this year would be better than last year, but that is not the case. We have the biggest calendar ever with 23 races and I still think we can make it, but we have to be flexible. Two races in Bahrain is a possibility, and the race in Portugal is not yet certain due to the conditions there," he said indicating that the second round in Bahrain could take up its spot if needed.

'I can confirm that the Grand Prix in Imola will go ahead. China is also on standby. The government has informed us that no events will be held there until the summer, but Shanghai is an important market for us and maybe they can still take over if another GP falls through," he added.

The track at Portimao was loved by the driver's thanks to the scenic venue and the undulations in the track.

