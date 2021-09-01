F1: Red Bull Has Complained Against Mercedes Power Unit Trick

Red Bull believes that Mercedes has tricked the FIA by bypassing its temperature tests using sensors which has given the W12 suddenly a massive advantage in straight-line speed since the British GP. Red Bull believes that this has given the Mercedes an added boost of up to 20 bhp. According to Auto Motor Un Sport the W12 is able to generate extra horsepower by managing to significantly cool the air coming out of the car during acceleration. Red Bull believes this is a breach of the technical regulations and it gives its rivals an unfair advantage. Till the race in Silverstone, Red Bull's Honda power unit was the class of the field.

Through the turbo-hybrid era of F1 Mercedes has largely had the best engine on the grid

Not only does Red Bull believe this is happening as Ferrari also suspect wrongdoing at Mercedes.

"Red Bull have claimed they have lodged a complaint [about Mercedes' power unit] at the FIA and Ferrari are also said to be involved, [but] they say nothing about this. Apparently, Mercedes has a trick that is legal at first. They somehow manage to cool down the air in the plenum [air distribution area of an engine], at least in the acceleration phase, and that gives significantly more horsepower during that phase, [but] not so much towards the end. That could be true if you see how the Mercedes come out of the corners," said the report.

Mercedes for its part claims not advantage is coming out of tweaks to the power unit but to the wings. Red Bull and Ferrari believe that the power is being distributed differently which has also led to gains in slow-speed corners.

The trick if true is in the grey area of the rules. The problem for Mercedes is that there is a minimum 10-degree limit which may be the case but it could be monitoring the temperatures using cleverly placed sensors. One way or the other, if this is cleared then we could see Mercedes continue its dominance on tracks that have long straights particularly the upcoming race at Monza where cars spend more than 70 per cent of the time at full throttle.

Ferrari was famously penalised in 2020 was manipulating the fuel flow of the internal combustion engine using sensors

But then again, it is a trick that could be emulated quickly by Red Bull especially as its Honda engine is quite similar to the one Mercedes uses, though things may be different for Ferrari. However, Ferrari has its own update coming which could add another 10 bhp.

"I think the trick is legal, but it's about where the sensors measure the temperatures in the plenum because there is only a certain temperature allowed. I don't think you're allowed to be below 10°C (outside temperature) and they [Red Bull] claim the sensors are located where it's always ensured it is warm enough. I think that will be cleared up in the next two or three races. If we don't hear anything, I think what Mercedes is doing is legal," said the report.