  • F1: Russian GP To Move From Sochi To St. Petersburg In 2023

The race at Sochi has been typically been a Mercedes stronghold though often has resulted in boring races.
authorBy Sahil Gupta
26-Jun-21 06:46 PM IST
  • The track received grade 1 FIA certification only in 2020
  • It will replace the rather boring Sochi track in 2023
  • The track is only 150 km away from Finland, home country of Bottas

The Russian GP has often happened at the scenic yet boring Sochi circuit which has mostly paid host to one-sided races with limited overtaking. That's coming to an end as the Russian GP will have a new home starting 2023 when it shifts to the Autodrom Igora Drive which is another race track designed by Hermann Tilke in St Petersburg. 

The venue received a grad 1 status by the FIA at the end of 2020 which will now make it the second race track in the world's largest country by landmass. 

The track itself is 54 kilometres away from St Petersburg and just 150 kilometres away from the Finnish border, home to Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen, though the way things are going by the time the race happens, the two drivers may not be in F1. The track has 10 different layouts and spans a space of 100 hectares. 

6opsjrpo

The Russian GP has usually been a Mercedes stronghold 

"I am pleased to confirm following joint intensive work with our Russian partners and detailed assessment of Igora Drive - Formula 1 will be racing at that amazing circuit from 2023," said F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"I am impressed by St Petersburg and believe that the Russian Grand Prix at Igora Drive will be an incredible event," he added. 

There was a German Touring Car DTM race scheduled at the 15-turn anti-clockwise 4,086 km track though the event was cancelled because of the pandemic. 

Formula One states that more details about the race will be released in the coming months. For what it is worth, the Russian GP this year will be held on September 26, save for any COVID19 related restrictions that pop up in the 11th hour. It will be the penultimate race at the track. 
