F1: Sergio Perez Signed By Red Bull Racing For 2021, To Replace Alex Albon

Sergio Perez joins Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing next year after spending seven years at Racing Point, while Alex Albon has been moved to a test and reserve driver role within the team in 2021.

Sergio Perez swtiches to Red Bull Racing after Racing Point opt for Sebastian Vettel for 2021 expand View Photos
Sergio Perez swtiches to Red Bull Racing after Racing Point opt for Sebastian Vettel for 2021

Red Bull Racing has announced Mexican driver Sergio Perez will be joining the factory team next year, alongside Max Verstappen. The news is big and finally secures a drive to Perez, who was left with no seat after Racing Point F1 decided to opt for Sebastian Vettel next season. The driver replaces Alex Albon at Red Bull, who will stay with the team in the role of a test and reserve driver. The announcement will be a big relief to Perez, who was "at peace" with a possible exit from F1 at the end of the season.

Sergio Perez was looking at a possible sabbatical after talks with Williams, Haas and Alfa Romeo did not materialise | Photo Credit: AFP

Sergio 'Checo' Perez makes the switch from Racing Point to Red Bull Racing, having stayed with the former for seven years. The Mexican driver showed his chops behind the wheel on many occasions and even claimed his first-ever victory in the Sakhir Grand Prix earlier this year, a fitting end to his time with the team. The announcement is also one of the last pieces of the 2021 F1 driver puzzle to fall in place, with Lewis Hamilton expected to sign his contract with Mercedes before Christmas next week.

This does leave Alex Albon out of the equation. Red Bull did say that they will focus on 2022 development for the driver. The team had already ruled out the possibility of dropping to AlphaTauri like it did in the past with Pierre Gasly. The team instead has already roped in F2 rookie and Honda Junior driver Yuki Tsunoda for the 2021 campaign. Albon also exits from the team after a short 18-month stint. Red Bull Racing was vocal of giving Albon enough time to save his seat, but with Verstappen bagging two wins and nine podiums through the 2020 season, the Thai driver just couldn't catch up on his teammate. That's also one of the reasons, Red Bull delayed the driver announcement until after the end of the season.

Red Bull Racing had previously confirmed that Alex Albon won't be switched back to AlphaTauri

Perez will also be the fourth different driver to compete at Red Bull with Verstappen since 2018. The seat previously saw Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly, and Alex Albon.

Red Bull finished second in the constructors' standings this year and will now be taking the fight to Mercedes in 2021 with an identical car for the next season. Perez has always been the one with the most potential on the grid, and was even instrumental in saving the then Force India F1 team from insolvency in 2018 before the consortium led by Lawrence Stroll lapped it up.

