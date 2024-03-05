Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley Davidson Nightster X440Honda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Felipe Massa Initiates Legal Action Over 2008 Championship Outcome

Felipe Massa takes legal action over the 2008 F1 World Championship outcome, spurred by Bernie Ecclestone's revelations about the "Crashgate" scandal
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Massa aims for financial compensation for FIA's alleged negligence in investigating the Singapore crash.
  • Massa's legal team accuses FIA of violating regulations, implicating key F1 figures.
  • Ecclestone backs Massa's legal pursuit claiming that the Brazilian deserved the title and that the race result should’ve been voided.

Felipe Massa, the Brazilian former Formula 1 driver, has made a groundbreaking move by initiating legal action concerning the outcome of the 2008 Formula 1 World Championship. Almost a year after hinting at potential legal measures, Massa has decided to pursue legal recourse, prompted by revelations made by Bernie Ecclestone regarding the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix scandal infamously dubbed “Crashgate”.

 

Also Read: F1: Verstappen Dominates Saudi Grand Prix While 18-Year-Old Bearman Beats Hamilton On Ferrari Debut

Ecclestone disclosed that the authorities were well aware of Nelson Piquet Jr.'s deliberate crash in Singapore to assist his Renault teammate, Fernando Alonso much before the conclusion of the close 2008 title battle between Massa and Hamilton. However, the F1 brass of the time chose not to void the race result due to fears of the sport’s reputation being tarnished. The orchestrated crash eventually led to Massa retiring from the race due to a pitstop accident. This revelation has fueled Massa's belief that the FIA's failure to act promptly had significant ramifications on the championship's outcome.

 

Documents from the British High Court obtained by Motorsport.com and Brazilian law firm Vieira Rezende, shed light on Massa's legal strategy and the substantial damages he seeks. Contrary to initial speculations of overturning the championship result, Massa's legal action primarily focuses on financial compensation amounting to a staggering $82 million.

 

Also Read: Carlos Sainz To Miss Saudi Arabian GP Due To Appendicitis; Oliver Bearman Roped In As Replacement

This sum encompasses various financial losses incurred by Massa, including the forfeiture of a $2 million bonus for not clinching the championship, diminished salary prospects, and lost sponsorship and commercial opportunities. Moreover, Massa aims to hold the FIA accountable for breaching its own regulations and seeks a declaration acknowledging the FIA's failure to conduct a proper investigation into the Singapore crash.

 

Massa's legal team contends that the FIA's inaction following the Singapore incident violated established regulations mandating thorough investigations into misconduct. Key statutes and regulations, including the FIA Statutes, the International Sporting Code, and clauses 151c and 179(b), underscore the FIA's obligation to uphold the integrity of the sport and promptly address any fraudulent conduct.

 

By highlighting Ecclestone's knowledge of the regulations and his alleged reluctance to intervene, Massa implicates key figures within F1's governance.

 

In response to Massa's legal action, Ecclestone expressed his support for the pursuit of justice through legal means. He acknowledged the significance of judicial intervention in resolving contentious issues within the sport, advocating for an impartial verdict from the English judiciary.

 

Also Read: Max Verstappen Leads Red Bull Racing To A 1-2 Finish In Bahrain

 

While F1 and the FIA have refrained from commenting on the matter, Massa's lawsuit signals a pivotal moment in F1's history, raising questions about regulatory oversight and accountability.

 

Massa's decision to pursue legal action signifies his unwavering commitment to seeking justice and rectifying what he perceives as a historical injustice. As the legal battle unfolds, the F1 community awaits a resolution that could potentially redefine the sport's governance and regulatory framework.

 

Whether Massa emerges victorious or not, his bold stance has ignited a conversation about ethics and accountability in the high-stakes world of Formula 1.

 

# Felipe Massa# Bernie Ecclestone# Motorsport# car
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.5 Lakh
₹ 28,556/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • 11,678 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 12.5 Lakh
₹ 27,996/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 10 Lakh
₹ 21,152/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.25 Lakh
₹ 17,444/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.7
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 24,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 19,037/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Hyundai Creta EV Spotted Charging In South Korea
Hyundai Creta EV Spotted Charging In South Korea
Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Pre-Bookings Commences Ahead Of Launch On April 6
Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Pre-Bookings Commences Ahead Of Launch On April 6
Toyota Hilux Electric To Enter Production In Thailand In 2025
Toyota Hilux Electric To Enter Production In Thailand In 2025
2025 Porsche Boxster Electric Spied Testing In The Arctic
2025 Porsche Boxster Electric Spied Testing In The Arctic
Lamborghini Reveals New Logo After 20 Years
Lamborghini Reveals New Logo After 20 Years
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
BMW R 1300 GS India Launch Confirmed
BMW R 1300 GS India Launch Confirmed
Most Powerful Motorcycles You Can Buy In India
Most Powerful Motorcycles You Can Buy In India
Sebastian Vettel Completes 118 Lap Porsche 963 Le Mans Hypercar Test
Sebastian Vettel Completes 118 Lap Porsche 963 Le Mans Hypercar Test
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE: Everything You Need To Know
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE: Everything You Need To Know
Former F1 Chief Bernie Ecclestone Caught In $400 Million Tax Evasion Case; Given Two Year Suspended Sentence
Former F1 Chief Bernie Ecclestone Caught In $400 Million Tax Evasion Case; Given Two Year Suspended Sentence
Former F1 Supremo Bernie Ecclestone Has No Sympathy For Lewis Hamilton
Former F1 Supremo Bernie Ecclestone Has No Sympathy For Lewis Hamilton
F1: Bernie Ecclestone Says Hamilton Should Have Received A 30 Second Penalty
F1: Bernie Ecclestone Says Hamilton Should Have Received A 30 Second Penalty
Formula E: Vergne Wins Monaco e-Prix; First Podium For Massa
Formula E: Vergne Wins Monaco e-Prix; First Podium For Massa
Formula E: Felipe Massa To Join Team Venturi For 2018/19 Season 5
Formula E: Felipe Massa To Join Team Venturi For 2018/19 Season 5
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved