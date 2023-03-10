Ferrari Teases Upcoming New Performance Car, Debut On March 16

Ferrari has teased a new model ahead of its unveiling on March 16, 2023. The carmaker has revealed little detail on what the car could be with only the steering of the mystery car visible. The company has accompanied the short teasers with “We have something special coming your way on the 16th of March.”

We have something special coming your way on the 16th of March. Save the date. #Ferrari pic.twitter.com/qyTeFQGvke — Ferrari (@Ferrari) March 9, 2023

The teaser just reveals the steering wheel of the upcoming model revealing carbon fibre detailing on the steering wheel spokes, paddle shifters and along the upper and lower rim. The flat-bottomed steering also housed the shift lights along the upper edge as seen on many of Ferrari’s performance models.

Ferrari is reportedly working on up to four new models including a hotter SF90 and the replacement for the 812.

Ferrari has a number of new cars reportedly in the works including a new V12 GT car to replace the 812, a model to succeed the La Ferrari as well as a hotter derivative of the SF90 Stradale. The presence of the shift lights on the steering, the extensive carbonfibre and the use of the words “something special” could suggest that the model will be something more performance-focused than its ‘regular’ models such as the Roma and 296 GTB.

Ferrari is working on a successor to the 812 siblings and a more focused derivative of the SF90. The teaser could belong to either of the two models both of which would fit the more performance-oriented design of the wheel.

Expect further details to surface closer to the time of the debut.