Ferrari Will Use Its Classic 1950 Livery For Its 1000th Formula One Race In Mugello 

This coming weekend Ferrari will become the first Formula One team to compete in 1000 races. At the race, Ferrari will use its classic 1950 livery which it used in their first-ever Formula One race. The race too is happening at Mugello in Tuscany, a track which is also owned by Ferrari. Mugello has never hosted a Formula One race before but has often been used for testing but this will be the first time there is a Tuscan Grand Prix.

The Mugello F1 Grand Prix Circuit is used for testing by Ferrari

This race comes at the backdrop of a horrendous Italian Grand Prix for the scarlet cars which both failed to finish. The legendary Italian team completed its first Formula One race in 1950 at Monaco. At the race, the legendary Alberto Ascari finished in second place which marked his first podium finish. Raymond Sommer finished in fourth while Luigi Villoresi retired from the race.

Over the last 70 years, Ferrari has established itself as an icon in Formula One with it also getting extra veto power over other F1 teams apart from getting extra money as a part of a bonus that it gets because of its special status in the sport. Despite Ferrari's iconic status in the last decade it has failed to win the world title, in fact, the last Ferrari car to win the world championship was in 2007 when Kimi Raikkonen won his one and only world crown. Ferrari has been the most successful Formula One team over the course of the history of the sport though.

Ferrari's haloed home of Maranello

Ferrari will be hoping to rebound from the debacle at the Italian GP. The last 2 races particularly have been difficult for the Italian stable which has been struggling with the straight-line speed of its cars. At Mugello, Ferrari will be hoping for its fortunes to change as the layout of the circuit isn't as power-intensive as it was at Monza and Spa-Francorchamps. This will also be the first race of the season which will host a few spectators as many guests of Ferrari will be in attendence for the momentous occasion.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.