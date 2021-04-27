carandbike logo
search

F1 Confirms Plans For Sprint Races, Everything You Need To Know 

Points will also be granted for these races. The winner of the sprint race will get 3 points while those in P2 and P3 will get 2 and 3 points.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Published:
eye
0  Views
FIA president Jean Todt announced the plans for three sprint races have been confirmed expand View Photos
FIA president Jean Todt announced the plans for three sprint races have been confirmed

Highlights

  • There will be three sprint races in the calendar of 2021
  • The sprint race will happen on Saturday to decide the grid for Sunday
  • Three points will be given to the winner of the sprint race

F1 has announced that the plans for sprint races have been unanimously agreed upon. There will be three rounds that will feature sprint races in 2021. These sprint races will be for 100 km which is around a third of a full Grand Prix and will take place on Saturdays to determine the grid for the race on Sunday. The schedule will be revised for these three legs as on a Friday there will be a practice session followed up by standard qualifying which will determine the grid positions for the sprint race. On Saturday, there will be the second practice session followed up by the sprint race. The Sunday will feature the main Grand Prix. These races will enable the use of DRS and there will no compulsion for pit stops like there is right now in a normal dry race for tyre changes. 

The proposal was finalised by the FIA commission on Monday. "I am pleased to see that Formula 1 is seeking new ways to engage with its fans and enlarge the spectacle of a race weekend through the concept of Sprint Qualifying," said Jean Todt, the head of the FIA. 

"It was made possible thanks to the continued collaboration between the FIA, Formula 1, and all of the teams. F1 is showing itself to be stronger than ever with all stakeholders working together in this way, and much has been done to ensure that the Sporting, Technical and Financial aspects of the format are fair," added the former Ferrari boss. 

It is believed that the British GP, the Italian GP and the Brazilian GP will be the three rounds that will feature the sprint race format. This will be particularly exciting at Monza in Italy which is the fastest track on the calendar with the most straights and is dubbed the "temple of speed". Officially, right now the only confirmation is that two of the races will be held in Europe while one will be held outside Europe. 

monza main

The race at Monza is reportedly going to be one of the races for the sprint race which is home to Ferrari 

Points will also be granted for these races. The winner of the sprint race will get 3 points while those in P2 and P3 will get 2 and 3 points respectively. 

"We are excited by this new opportunity that will bring our fans an even more engaging race weekend in 2021," Stefano Domenicali, F1's CEO said at the announcement. 

0 Comments

"Seeing the drivers battling it out over three days will be an amazing experience and I am sure the drivers will relish the fight. I am delighted that all the teams supported this plan, and it is a testament to our united efforts to continue to engage our fans in new ways while ensuring we remain committed to the heritage and meritocracy of our sport," he added. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000: All You Need To Know
2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000: All You Need To Know
2021 Kia Seltos And Sonet Launch In May; To Get New Brand Logo And Updated Features
2021 Kia Seltos And Sonet Launch In May; To Get New Brand Logo And Updated Features
Mahindra XUV700 Added To The Company's Official Website
Mahindra XUV700 Added To The Company's Official Website
2021 Renault Triber Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.30 Lakh
2021 Renault Triber Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.30 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities