F1 Confirms Plans For Sprint Races, Everything You Need To Know 

F1 has announced that the plans for sprint races have been unanimously agreed upon. There will be three rounds that will feature sprint races in 2021. These sprint races will be for 100 km which is around a third of a full Grand Prix and will take place on Saturdays to determine the grid for the race on Sunday. The schedule will be revised for these three legs as on a Friday there will be a practice session followed up by standard qualifying which will determine the grid positions for the sprint race. On Saturday, there will be the second practice session followed up by the sprint race. The Sunday will feature the main Grand Prix. These races will enable the use of DRS and there will no compulsion for pit stops like there is right now in a normal dry race for tyre changes.

#F1 - The FIA Formula 1 Commission has today unanimously approved the adoption of a Sprint Qualifying at three Grands Prix during the 2021 FIA @F1 World Championship. Full release⬇️https://t.co/HraP5jwQ9J — FIA (@fia) April 26, 2021

The proposal was finalised by the FIA commission on Monday. "I am pleased to see that Formula 1 is seeking new ways to engage with its fans and enlarge the spectacle of a race weekend through the concept of Sprint Qualifying," said Jean Todt, the head of the FIA.

"It was made possible thanks to the continued collaboration between the FIA, Formula 1, and all of the teams. F1 is showing itself to be stronger than ever with all stakeholders working together in this way, and much has been done to ensure that the Sporting, Technical and Financial aspects of the format are fair," added the former Ferrari boss.

It is believed that the British GP, the Italian GP and the Brazilian GP will be the three rounds that will feature the sprint race format. This will be particularly exciting at Monza in Italy which is the fastest track on the calendar with the most straights and is dubbed the "temple of speed". Officially, right now the only confirmation is that two of the races will be held in Europe while one will be held outside Europe.

The race at Monza is reportedly going to be one of the races for the sprint race which is home to Ferrari

Points will also be granted for these races. The winner of the sprint race will get 3 points while those in P2 and P3 will get 2 and 3 points respectively.

"We are excited by this new opportunity that will bring our fans an even more engaging race weekend in 2021," Stefano Domenicali, F1's CEO said at the announcement.

"Seeing the drivers battling it out over three days will be an amazing experience and I am sure the drivers will relish the fight. I am delighted that all the teams supported this plan, and it is a testament to our united efforts to continue to engage our fans in new ways while ensuring we remain committed to the heritage and meritocracy of our sport," he added.

