  • Ford Figo AT vs Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Volkswagen Polo vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Price Comparison

The new Ford Figo with the torque converter enters a crowded segment with some popular options. Here's how the model competes against its rivals in this space on the pricing front.
authorBy Sameer Contractor
24-Jul-21 07:36 PM IST
Highlights
  • The Ford Figo AT competes in a crowded segment with plenty of options
  • The Swift and the Grand i10 Nios are more affordable with AMT units
  • Both the Figo & Polo get 6-speed torque converters

Ford India finally introduced the Figo automatic earlier this month priced from Rs. 7.75 lakh for the Titanium variant, going up to Rs. 8.20 lakh for the Titanium+ version. All prices are ex-showroom, India. The Ford Figo now gets a 6-speed torque converter paired with the 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 95 bhp and 119 Nm of peak torque. The unit also comes with a Sport mode and a Select Shift feature to make the driving experience engaging. The new torque converter version aims to offer performance and practicality at an attractive price point. However, the segment already has a number of options promising the same and we take a look at how the new Figo AT competes against its competition on the pricing front.

Also Read: 2021 Ford Figo Automatic Launched

scud1sj8

The Maruti Suzuki Swift continues to be a strong rival to the Ford Figo with its 5-speed AMT offering convenience to those on a budget

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Ford Figo and the Maruti Suzuki Swift have always been close rivals and the automatic variant does bring the competition closer. The Swift's 5-speed AMT unit may not be as sharp as the torque converter on the Figo but does offer the convenience of not using the clutch. The transmission is paired with the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. Prices for the Swift start from Rs. 7.01 lakh for the VXI AMT variant, going up to Rs. 8.42 lakh for the ZXI AMT. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. This makes the Swift AMT substantially more affordable when compared to the Figo AT.

947o9jo4

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the most affordable option here undercutting all the rivals by a substantial margin

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is also an extremely popular choice in the segment. The model uses a 1.2-litre petrol engine with 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque while paired with a 5-speed AMT unit. Like the Swift, the AMT on the Grand i10 is also utilitarian and is more about convenience than driving pleasure. The range also starts at an extremely attractive price point from Rs. 6.62 lakh for the Magna AMT variant, going up to Rs. 7.86 lakh for the top-spec Asta AMT. This effectively makes the Grand i10 Nios AMT, the most affordable choice in this comparison.

ssoliqcg

The Volkswagen Polo also gets a 6-speed torque converter but packs more power from the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine

Volkswagen Polo

To be fair, the Volkswagen Polo is the model that comes really close in spec to compete with the new Ford Figo automatic. Both models use a 6-speed torque converter. But the unit on the Figo is paired with the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, whereas the Polo uses a 1.0-litre turbocharged mill. The latter is also more power with 108 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque on offer. The Volkswagen Polo AT range starts from Rs. 8.56 lakh for the Comfortline, going up to Rs. 9.60 lakh for the Highline Plus. All prices are ex-showroom India.

Also Read: Ford Figo 1.2 Automatic Petrol Review

b811551o

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with a CVT unit paired with a 1.2-litre petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

At the Figo AT price point, the hatchback also competes against rivals from a segment above. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno with the CVT unit comes close and is priced from Rs. 7.91 lakh for the Delta AT variant. The range tops out at Rs. 9.30 lakh for the top-spec Alpha automatic. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi. The Baleno CVT comes paired with the 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus Review: 1.0 TSI And 1.5 TSI Automatics Driven

