Formula E Chairman Alejandro Agag Tests Positive For COVID-19

Formula E co-founder and Chairman Alejandro Agag is currently under quarantine in Berlin and is likely to miss the next five races including the finale on August 13, 2020.

Alejandro Agag becomes the second high-profile name in Formula E to contract COVID-19

  • Alejandro Agag said he tested positive on arrival for the final races
  • Mahindra Racing's Dilbagh Gill was also tested positive for COVID-19
  • Agag is currently quarantined in his hotel room in Berlin

Formula E co-founder and chairman Alejandro Agag has tested positive for COVID-19. The Formula E boss confirmed the developed in an Instagram post while congratulating Round 6 winner Felix da Costa. The 49-year-old has been quarantined in his hotel in Berlin and is the second big name to test positive for the virus after Dilbagh Gill, Team Principal and CEO, Mahindra Racing. It is likely that the Agag will be missing the next five races including the finale on August 13, 2020, as a result of the virus.

Also Read: Formula E: Mahindra Racing Team Principal Dilbagh Gill Tests Positive For COVID-19

A post from Alejandro Agag on Instagram read, "Congratulations @afelixdacosta for a great win in Berlin race 1. So sad to miss my first Formula E race ever, that I had to watch from my room in Berlin. I tested positive for COVID on arrival and I am following all the excellent protocols we have in place to keep everyone safe. Missing everyone in the Paddock!!!"

Alejandro Agag tested positive twice in two tests at the Tempelhof Airport circuit where the remainder of the Formula E races are being held as part of Season 6. Agag will have to remain under quarantine for at least 10-14 days, as the protocols go, in order to keep himself and those around him safe from the virus.

The 2019/20 Formula E Season 6 was indefinitely halted in February this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the organisers, teams and drivers worked together to complete the season with six back-to-back rapid-fire rounds, all of which are being held at the Tempelhof Airport circuit in Berlin. The track layouts for each round are different. Formula E is taking all precautions necessary to conduct the event with the head-count reduced to 1000 from 5000 people at the races, while teams are allowed to have only 21 members including drivers at the track. All personnel are checked for body temperatures and need to maintain social distancing on the ground.

Also Read: Formula E: Alex Lynn Signed By Mahindra Racing In Place Of Pascal Wehrlein For Season 6 

Felix da Costa of DS Techeetah won Round 6 extending his championship lead by 41 points

Round six of the Formula E Season 6 saw Felix da Costa of DS Techeetah taking the win, extending his championship lead further to 41 points. The driver started the race on pole and maintained his dominance through the race, followed by Porsche's Andre Lotterer and Sam Bird of Virgin Racing finishing on the podium. Meanwhile, Jerome d'Ambrosio of Mahindra Racing made a promising comeback for the team in terms of pace and finished at P5. The new recruit Alex Lynn finished at P12 in what was his first race with the Indian team.

Formula E Chairman Alejandro Agag Tests Positive For COVID-19
