Formula E: Alex Lynn Signed By Mahindra Racing In Place Of Pascal Wehrlein For Season 6

The Jaguar Racing reserve driver is set to step in place of Pascal Wehrlein at Mahindra Racing for the remainder of the sixth season of Formula that kick-starts in August with back-to-back races.

Alex Lynn was currently in the role of a reserve/test driver with Jaguar Racing

  • Alex Lynn started his Formula E career in 2017 with DS Virgin Racing
  • The 26-year-old has participated in 21 Formula E races in 3 years
  • The 2019/20 Formula E Season is set to begin again on August 5

Mahindra Racing has confirmed that 26-year-old driver Alex Lynn will be stepping in place of Pascal Wehrlein after the latter announced his departure from the team earlier this month. The British racing driver was currently in the role of a reserve/test driver with Jaguar Racing and will join the Indian squad for the remainder of Formula E Season 6. The current season was recently confirmed to kick-start races once again in August and will have six back-to-back races through the month in Berlin at the Tempelhof airfield.

Also Read: Formula E: Pascal Wehrlein Announces Departure From Mahindra Racing

Speaking on his new association with Mahindra Racing, Alex Lynn said, "I am really excited to be able to represent Mahindra Racing in Berlin. I have high ambitions in this championship that match what Mahindra Racing wants to achieve. I just can't wait to get started. I've raced twice in Berlin before and always felt that I went well there, including appearing in Super Pole last season. The format of Berlin is going to be exciting and challenging at the same time and I'm looking forward to hitting the ground running."

Alex Lynn joins Jerome d'Ambrosio for last the six races of Formula E Season 6 that begin in August

Dilbagh Gill, Mahindra Racing Team Principal and CEO said, "We're delighted to welcome Alex to the Mahindra Racing family. He has achieved some fantastic highlights in his career already and we're confident that together we can get results in the remainder of Season 6. It's not easy to jump in mid-season, especially with the unique way we will be running the races in Berlin, but Alex has a hunger, talent and experience that we are sure will pay dividends fast. We would like to thank Pascal for his contribution and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

Also Read: Formula E To Conclude 2019/20 Season With 6 Back-To-Back Races In Berlin This August

Lynn started his Formula E stint in the 2017/18 season with the DS Virgin Racing Team while deputising for Jose-Maria Lopez. He had a phenomenal start with a pole position in the New York e-Prix. He went on to secure the seat in the following season in the team, partnering with driver Sam Bird. However, a mixed performance through the season saw him being replaced with Robin Frijns in the 2018/19 Formula E season.

Mahindra is currently placed 10th in the overall team standings for Season 6

However, Lynn did race in Formula E for Jaguar when he replaced Nelson Piquet Jr for seven races last season. He was expected to partner Mitch Evans in the team for Season 6, but the team chose to go with James Colado, while Lynn was kept on as a reserve and test driver. Through his Formula E career, Lynn has had 21 race starts, one pole position with a best-ever finish in sixth place at Punta del Este.

Also Read: 2020-21 Formula E Provisional Calendar Announced

0 Comments

Pascal Wehrlein's exit from Mahindra Racing was an unexpected one as the driver was signed on until the end of the next season. However, the German-Mauritian racing driver announced his departure from the team in an Instagram story soon after the Race At Home Challenge finale. He is rumoured to join Porsche for the next season. Meanwhile, Alex Lynn will join Jerome d'Ambrosio at Mahindra Racing for the next six races driving the M6 Electro. The terms of Alex's contract are unclear at the moment and it needs to be seen if the driver will hold on to the seat for the 2020/21 season as well.

