New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Formula E: Mahindra Racing Team Principal Dilbagh Gill Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mahindra Racing Team Principal and CEO, Dilbagh Gill is currently placed under isolation in Berlin ahead of the final six races set to begin from tomorrow at the Tempelhof Airport site.

| Published:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Dilbagh Gill is scheduled to take another COVID-19 test later today

Highlights

  • Dilbagh Gill is placed under isolation at a hotel room in Berlin
  • Formula E has reported no other COVID-19 positive cases so far
  • The final six races of Formula E Season 6 kick-off on August 5 in Berlin

With the 2019/20 Formula E season scheduled to restart on August 5, 2020, Mahindra Racing Team Principal and CEO, Dilbagh Gill has been tested positive for COVID-19. Gill confirmed to the news to the media through a virtual press conference from Berlin. The Mahindra Racing top boss has been kept under isolation and it is likely that he will remain under the same until the season finale on August 13. Gill is scheduled to undergo a second COVID-19 test later today in Berlin.

Also Read: Formula E: Alex Lynn Signed By Mahindra Racing In Place Of Pascal Wehrlein For Season 6

Speaking to the media including carandbike, Dilbagh Gill said, "The first thing to get off my chest is that I have tested positive for COVID-19 in the first test. I'm under isolation at this point in time and waiting for my second test. I do not have any symptoms and I'm feeling quite well so I think that's something from my side. I feel a bit bummed that I'm not able to help the team at this point in time but it's best for everyone's health that I'm away."

1ra86dv4

Dilbagh Gill and Mahindra Racing driver Jerome d'Ambrosio at a press conference before the start of Formula E Season 6

With Dilbagh Gill forced to step away from his responsibilities, Toni Cuquerella has been officially appointed as the acting team principal for the interim period. He is currently the Chief Race Engineer at Mahindra Racing and joined the team last ahead of the Season 6 campaign. Cuquerella will be joined by team manager David Clarke in handling all the responsibilities.

Addressing the media on the new roles in his absence, Dilbagh Gill explained that the team had anticipated some of these team changes amidst the COVID-19 and everyone had a back-up in place for all departments. That's where Toni Cuquerella and David Clarke step in and will manage both the cars. Gill will still be available on the radio.

Also Read: Formula E To Conclude 2019/20 Season With 6 Back-To-Back Races In Berlin This August

After much uncertainty, the Formula E Season 6 is set to begin tomorrow in a six-race showdown in Berlin at the Tempelhof Airport site with a limit of 1,000 personnel, as against 5,000 heads that are in attendance at a standard Formula E event. Each team is allowed to have only 21 members including the drivers. The back-to-back races set in different layouts on the same track are expected to keep the excitement going for the viewer.

Mahindra Racing is aiming to end this season on a high after an average run in the first half. Gill said that the team has identified problems with energy management and has worked on the same with a software update for the M6 Electro electric race car.  Furthermore, the team competes in the second half with Jerome d'Ambrosio along with its new driver Alex Lynn, who stepped in after Pascal Wehrlein announced his exit from the team amidst the lockdown.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Formula E: Mahindra Racing Team Principal Dilbagh Gill Tests Positive For COVID-19
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Team Principal Dilbagh Gill Tests Positive For COVID-19
2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 250 Launched In Indonesia
2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 250 Launched In Indonesia
Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Date Revealed
Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Date Revealed
Harley-Davidson Likely To Streamline New Model Strategy; Future Models Could Be Shelved
Harley-Davidson Likely To Streamline New Model Strategy; Future Models Could Be Shelved
Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 BS6 Receives A Price Hike Of Over Rs. 2,000
Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 BS6 Receives A Price Hike Of Over Rs. 2,000
New Toyota Subcompact SUV To Be Named Urban Cruiser; Launch This Month
New Toyota Subcompact SUV To Be Named Urban Cruiser; Launch This Month
BMW 3-Series Gets A Base Diesel Variant; Priced At Rs. 42.10 Lakh
BMW 3-Series Gets A Base Diesel Variant; Priced At Rs. 42.10 Lakh
Tata Motors Refutes Reports About 49 Per Cent Divestment Of Its Passenger Vehicle Business
Tata Motors Refutes Reports About 49 Per Cent Divestment Of Its Passenger Vehicle Business
2020 Tata Gravitas SUV Spotted Testing Again In India
2020 Tata Gravitas SUV Spotted Testing Again In India
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Concept Interior Revealed
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Concept Interior Revealed
General Motors Asks Judge To Reinstate Racketeering Case Against Rival Fiat Chrysler
General Motors Asks Judge To Reinstate Racketeering Case Against Rival Fiat Chrysler
U.S. Auto Sales Pandemic Recovery Continues As Toyota's Decline Slows
U.S. Auto Sales Pandemic Recovery Continues As Toyota's Decline Slows
Skoda Auto Appoints Thomas Schafer As New Chairman Of The Board
Skoda Auto Appoints Thomas Schafer As New Chairman Of The Board
Kia Sonet Spotted Testing In Indonesia Ahead of Global Debut
Kia Sonet Spotted Testing In Indonesia Ahead of Global Debut
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Mahindra models

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 6.51 - 7.21 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.3 - 12.69 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.54 - 7.16 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.35 - 7.9 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 12.31 - 18.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 8.54 - 10.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 6.39 - 6.79 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.29 - 5.86 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 10.35 - 14.77 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 7.77 - 10.26 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.58 - 7.5 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.11 - 10.47 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 9.17 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 28.69 - 31.69 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 7.57 - 8.33 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 9.93 - 11.42 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Perak 4
x
Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Date Revealed
Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Date Revealed
Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 BS6 Receives A Price Hike Of Over Rs. 2,000
Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 BS6 Receives A Price Hike Of Over Rs. 2,000
Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
New Toyota Subcompact SUV To Be Named Urban Cruiser; Launch This Month
New Toyota Subcompact SUV To Be Named Urban Cruiser; Launch This Month
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities