Formula E: Mahindra Racing Team Principal Dilbagh Gill Tests Positive For COVID-19

With the 2019/20 Formula E season scheduled to restart on August 5, 2020, Mahindra Racing Team Principal and CEO, Dilbagh Gill has been tested positive for COVID-19. Gill confirmed to the news to the media through a virtual press conference from Berlin. The Mahindra Racing top boss has been kept under isolation and it is likely that he will remain under the same until the season finale on August 13. Gill is scheduled to undergo a second COVID-19 test later today in Berlin.

Speaking to the media including carandbike, Dilbagh Gill said, "The first thing to get off my chest is that I have tested positive for COVID-19 in the first test. I'm under isolation at this point in time and waiting for my second test. I do not have any symptoms and I'm feeling quite well so I think that's something from my side. I feel a bit bummed that I'm not able to help the team at this point in time but it's best for everyone's health that I'm away."

Dilbagh Gill and Mahindra Racing driver Jerome d'Ambrosio at a press conference before the start of Formula E Season 6

With Dilbagh Gill forced to step away from his responsibilities, Toni Cuquerella has been officially appointed as the acting team principal for the interim period. He is currently the Chief Race Engineer at Mahindra Racing and joined the team last ahead of the Season 6 campaign. Cuquerella will be joined by team manager David Clarke in handling all the responsibilities.

Addressing the media on the new roles in his absence, Dilbagh Gill explained that the team had anticipated some of these team changes amidst the COVID-19 and everyone had a back-up in place for all departments. That's where Toni Cuquerella and David Clarke step in and will manage both the cars. Gill will still be available on the radio.

After much uncertainty, the Formula E Season 6 is set to begin tomorrow in a six-race showdown in Berlin at the Tempelhof Airport site with a limit of 1,000 personnel, as against 5,000 heads that are in attendance at a standard Formula E event. Each team is allowed to have only 21 members including the drivers. The back-to-back races set in different layouts on the same track are expected to keep the excitement going for the viewer.

Mahindra Racing is aiming to end this season on a high after an average run in the first half. Gill said that the team has identified problems with energy management and has worked on the same with a software update for the M6 Electro electric race car. Furthermore, the team competes in the second half with Jerome d'Ambrosio along with its new driver Alex Lynn, who stepped in after Pascal Wehrlein announced his exit from the team amidst the lockdown.

