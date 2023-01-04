Formula E: Hyderabad E-Prix Tickets Now On Sale

Formula E is coming to India in February, and tickets for the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix are now available. The tickets are starting from an introductory price of Rs. 1,000, and go all the way up to Rs. 10,000, and the tickets can be booked online on BookMyShow, and AceNxtGen .

The Hyderabad E-Prix will be the first major international motorsport championship to be held in India since Formula 1 in 2013. Earlier this year, Formula E announces its intent to arrive in India and was working with the Telangana government and clean energy company Greenko for the same. The news is massive once you consider Mahindra Racing has been a part of the championship since inception and is the only Indian team on the grid.

The 2023 Hyderabad E-Prix will be Mahindra Racing's first home race ever, in which the team will race with the M9 Electro.

The Hyderabad e-Prix will be the fourth round of Season 9. The race will be held on a 2.37 km street circuit that has been designed by Driven International, which has also worked on the Yas Marina Circuit in the past. The circuit will wind through Lumbini Park, passing the iconic Hussain Sagar lake. It will also be held in the evening under lights.