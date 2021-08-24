Foxconn And Stellantis Establish Joint Venture For Smart Cockpit Solutions

Foxconn, with its subsidiary FIH Mobile Ltd and Stellantis announced that they have entered into a joint venture agreement. Mobile Drive, the joint venture entity, will focus on delivering a smart cockpit solution for vehicles. This update comes after a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was initially signed on May 18, 2021.

Mobile Drive will be equally owned by Stellantis and FIH. The partnership has combined Foxconn's capabilities in ICT industry and smart solutions, with Stellantis' expertise in the automotive sector. Mobile Drive will focus on developing infotainment and telematics solutions as well as a cloud service platform, which will aim to deliver a comprehensive smart cockpit solution. Its roadmap of software innovations will include artificial intelligence-based applications, navigation, voice assistance, e-commerce store operations, and payment services integration, amongst others. The hardware innovations will be related to the smart cockpit and telematics box.

Mobile Drive will be equally owned by Stellantis and FIH.

Also Read: Stellantis Announces Multiple New Leadership Appointments in India​

Through the exchange of intellectual property by its founding entities and the vertical integration of respective supply chains, Mobile Drive will be able to create industry-leading automotive digital services to achieve a seamless user experience in and outside the vehicle. In the future, the smart cockpit solution will not only be available to all Stellantis vehicles, but also to third-party vehicle manufacturers, expanding the reach and impact of the Mobile Drive venture as it aims to be a global leader in smart cockpit and connected vehicle solutions.