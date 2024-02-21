Francesco Bagnaia Sets The Pace On Day One Of Qatar MotoGP Test

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia led the charge on the opening day of the final pre-season test in Qatar, showcasing his confidence on his new Ducati GP24 ahead of the 2024 MotoGP campaign.



The MotoGP pre-season concludes in Qatar, offering teams and riders a final opportunity to fine-tune their setups and strategies before the season opener at the same venue in just two weeks.

As track conditions improved at the Losail International Circuit, Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia stamped his authority with a blistering lap time of 1 minute 52.040 seconds, setting the pace and edging closer to the lap record. Bagnaia's impressive performance came amidst a field of strong contenders, including his 2023 title rival Jorge Martin of Ducati, who trailed closely behind, securing a Ducati 1-2 at the end of the day.



The session started slowly for many riders as suboptimal conditions hampered early runs. However, as the sun set over the desert circuit, more representative running ensued, allowing for a flurry of activity on the track.

Aprilia's Maverick Vinales showed flashes of brilliance, leading for a significant portion of the day before settling for sixth overall. His teammate Aleix Espargaro continued to impress, securing third place with consistently competitive lap times aboard the new Aprilia.



KTM's Brad Binder also made his presence felt, finishing the day in a strong fourth position, demonstrating the potential of the RC16. Meanwhile, VR46 Ducati's Fabio Di Giannantonio continued his impressive pre-season form, consistently running at the sharp end of the field and finishing in the top five.

Despite his championship pedigree, Honda's Marc Marquez faced a challenging start to testing aboard the Gresini Ducati, finishing 16th after completing 58 laps. Marquez acknowledged the difficulty of transitioning to a new bike but remains focused on making progress.



The first day of the Qatar test offers a glimpse into the competitive landscape of the upcoming MotoGP season, with riders and teams eager to capitalise on their performance and gain crucial insights ahead of the races to come. With Bagnaia leading the charge, the stage is set for an electrifying season opener at Losail.



