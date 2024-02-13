Login

Honda Unveils Radical New Livery and Changes for 2024 MotoGP Season

Beyond cosmetic changes, Honda overhauls its RC213V bike in a bid to reclaim its status as a frontrunner in MotoGP, with initial feedback from riders being encouraging
By Yashraj Singh

2 mins read

Published on February 13, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Honda unveils a radical new livery for the 2024 MotoGP season, marking the first major change in over three decades
  • The iconic orange colours of title sponsor Repsol take a back seat to Honda's corporate colours in a hybrid livery
  • The departure of six-time champion Marc Marquez prompted Honda to revamp its branding strategy and reduce Repsol branding on the RC213V

Honda has revealed its new livery for the upcoming 2024 season of MotoGP. This livery marks the first major overhaul in its design language in over three decades. The iconic orange hues of title sponsor Repsol have long been synonymous with Honda's racing endeavours, dating back to their partnership in 1995. However, in a significant departure, Honda has opted for a hybrid livery that blends its traditional corporate colours with the familiar orange tones, reflecting a new era for the team.

 

Also Read: 2024 KTM RC16 MotoGP Challenger Revealed

 

As Honda embarks on its 30th year of collaboration with Repsol, changes are afoot following the departure of six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez to Gresini Ducati. This shift in dynamics has prompted Honda to reevaluate its branding strategy, resulting in a reduction of Repsol branding on the RC213V in favour of HRC's signature red, blue, and white colours.

 


 

Both current riders, Joan Mir and Luca Marini, graced the occasion alongside Honda's senior management, underlining the significance of this new chapter in the team's history. 2024 holds immense importance for Honda as it navigates the challenging terrain without Marquez, a pivotal figure in its recent success. With Mir stepping into a leadership role alongside Marini, the team aims to revitalise its performance and reclaim its status as a frontrunner in MotoGP.

 


 

Beyond the cosmetic changes, Honda has undertaken a comprehensive overhaul of its RC213V bike, signalling its intent to regain lost ground in the fiercely competitive MotoGP landscape. Initial feedback from riders has been encouraging, with Mir, Marini, and Johann Zarco praising the advancements made in the revamped model.

 

Also Read: Ducati Dominates Sepang MotoGP Test Finale with Bagnaia's Record Lap

 

However, Honda remains cognizant of the uphill battle that lies ahead, with Mir acknowledging that a significant turnaround cannot be achieved overnight. The team's lacklustre performance in the 2023 season, marked by a solitary victory and minimal podium finishes, serves as a stark reminder of the challenges awaiting them.

The unveiling of the new livery signifies more than just a visual refresh; it symbolises Honda's determination to adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving MotoGP environment. As the team charts a new course in the post-Marquez era, the stage is set for a thrilling season ahead, brimming with anticipation and uncertainty.

