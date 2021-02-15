Geely Breaks World Record By Creating Giant Ox Head Car Mosaic For Chinese New Year

In total, 1,339 cars were gathered by China's Geely Emgrand Official Clubs to create the mosaic

China's Geely Emgrand Official Clubs recently broke the world record for creating a colossal mosaic using over 1000 cars. The car mosaic, which has now entered the Guinness World Records, represents a giant Ox's head, to commemorate the start of the Year of Ox, which began on February 12, 2021, according to the traditional Chinese calendar. The cars were gathered on the morning of December 31, 2020, at Geely Automobile's second manufacturing base in Cixi, Zhejiang, China, and they were parked there for over 30 hours.

Because face masks are no longer required in public areas with open-air in Zhejiang, the adjudicator presented the certificate in person

In total, 1,339 cars were gathered to create this mosaic, and while 750 cars were used to form a huge ox's head, the remaining cars were used to form the words "2021 Chinese ox" to welcome in the new year. While white coloured cars were used as the base, darker coloured cars were used to create the ox's head, 2021 and the Chinese characters. The event also gathered more than 100 Geely car owners from all over the country to participate.

Also Read: Porsche Taycan EV Breaks Drifting World Record

Geely cars were also used to form the words "2021 Chinese ox" to welcome in the new year

According to Guinness World Records' guidelines, the mosaic had to be entirely made up of cars with a recognisable pattern. The distance between that cars could not exceed 20 centimetres and the mosaic needed to cover a minimum area of 3,000 square metres. However, the mosaic created by Geely Emgrand Official Clubs (China), measured a massive 7,070.26 square metres.

Also Read: Hyundai Kona Electric Sets New Guinness World Record

The distance between that cars could not exceed 20 centimetres, while the entire mosaic measured a massive 7,070.26 square meters

Talking about the achievement, Geely Emgrand Official Clubs (China) said, "At the time of starting a new year, we want to spread the message of having a good heart and embracing the good life." Interestingly, the Chinese character for ox can also represent the word "awesome," quite apt for this world record, we feel.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.